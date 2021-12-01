MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CALM Network Ltd (CALM) is set to launch Client Portal, a software solution that simplifies the completion of legal tasks when buying and selling property in England and Wales. The product will revolutionise how home movers interact with professionals in the UK property market including estate agents, mortgage brokers and conveyancers.
CALM partner with businesses in the legal, financial and property sectors offering turnkey client management solutions. Their software solutions manage complex client journeys efficiently at the same time reducing costs and increasing capacity.
For over five years CALM have provided thousands of online conveyancing solutions to sellers and purchasers seeking a conveyancing quote; via their websites Conveyancing Supermarket and Conveyancing Store. Client Portal is an extension into progression software which improves the introduction of new business from estate agents to conveyancers, client interaction, document completion and transparency between all parties involved. Transparency between parties alleviates frustration and limits time-consuming telephone calls. Surveys over the years have indicated moving home to be one of the most stressful times of life, Client Portal aims to challenge and change this.
Karen Smith, Managing Director, of CALM Network said:
"During the Stamp Duty Holiday in 2021 conveyancing systems and processes came under enormous and unprecedented pressure. We have clients on all sides; conveyancers, estate agents and also the home mover which offered us a unique overview of pressure points in the home moving process. As software developers our long-term plan was always to offer a full solution to all parties and the last twelve to eighteen months has enabled us expedite these plans. It's been apparent to us for some time that historic processes are slow and inefficient. Our solution facilitates quick instruction of new conveyancing clients from estate agents and mortgage brokers, empowers the client to get involved earlier to complete tasks more quickly and provides transparency between all parties.
We're delighted to bring to market a solution to all of these issues."
