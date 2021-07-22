NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 7.30 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the client solid-state drive (SSD) market growth momentum to decelerate at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report
Factors such as enhanced performance and durability and the reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The client solid-state drive (SSD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- TLC NAND
- MLC NAND
- 3D NAND
- End-user
- Laptops
- PCs
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the client solid-state drive (SSD) market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44475
Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the client solid-state drive (SSD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market size
- Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market trends
- Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing adoption rate of SSDs in laptops is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, poor latency and endurance may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the client solid-state drive (SSD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global SFF Board Market - Global SFF board market is segmented by end-user (retail, transportation, healthcare, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Film Capacitor Market - Global film capacitor market is segmented by type (polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and others), application (AC applications and DC applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist client solid-state drive (SSD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the client solid-state drive (SSD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the client solid-state drive (SSD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of client solid-state drive (SSD) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- TLC NAND - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MLC NAND - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 3D NAND - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Laptops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DataDirect Networks Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- NetApp Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
- Sony Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/client-solid-state-drive-ssd-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/global-client-solid-state-drive-ssd-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/client-solid-state-drive-ssd-market-growth-analysis-in-electronic-components-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301337855.html
SOURCE Technavio