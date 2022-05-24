Clientbook is excited to announce today a new integration with The Edge. This new integration will allow jewelers to connect The Edge's point of sale solution with Clientbook's industry-leading mobile clienteling app.
Clientbook is excited to announce today a new integration with The Edge. This new integration will allow jewelers to connect The Edge's point of sale solution with Clientbook's industry-leading mobile clienteling app.
This integration is timely and relevant and addresses the increased need for jewelers to personalize offers and leverage their customer data.
"Now jewelers will be able to connect their point of sale from The Edge with Clientbook. This powerful combination will enable jewelers to create automated and scalable personal clienteling interactions from the palm of their hand," says Brandon Wright, CEO and co-founder of Clientbook. "We're excited to be able to extend this integration to our clients and help them lean into what they do best – use their point of sale data to provide a more personalized experience for their customers."
"The key reason we provide an integration with Clientbook is to enable our users to make use of the data gathered at POS to more readily and effectively communicate with customers, which is why we're very happy about this integration," says The Edge's CEO and founder, Dick Abbott. "Combining Clientbook's mobile clienteling capabilities with our point of sale solution creates an enormous value for our clients."
Jewelry retailers will be able to preview this new integration at JCK in Las Vegas, June 10-13 by visiting Clientbook's or The Edge's booths.
About Clientbook
Clientbook is a platform and mobile app that facilitates easy clienteling by retail jewelry sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. Clientbook also drives relationship building by keeping track of the details in a client's life so that the sales associate can focus on the relationship and give the guidance clients want. To learn more, visit http://www.clientbook.com.
About The Edge
More than software, The Edge is a total retail solution for jewelry store management. We provide you, the independent retailer, with four performance metrics essential to building a better business: staff, advertising, inventory, and customer. With The Edge, you'll experience incremental improvements in these areas, which translate to big results. As an industry leader, we set the standard for functionality, ease of use, innovation, a development platform, and management tools backed by exceptional training and support. These are all proven to help you outperform your competition and grow your business to its fullest potential. To learn more, visit http://www.theedgeforjewelers.com
