LEHI, Utah, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clientbook is excited to announce today a partnership with Logic Mate. Now jewelers will be able to integrate Logic Mate's point of sale solution with Clientbook's industry-leading mobile clienteling app.
With the increased need for jewelers to provide personalized offers and tailored messages, this integration allows them to leverage critical customer data from Logic Mate's point of sale solution.
"Good data is at the heart of what drives the ability to effectively clientele. By partnering with point of sale leaders like Logic Mate, our joint clients will now be better equipped to deliver the right message to the right client at the right time," says Brandon Wright, CEO, and co-founder of Clientbook. "With this integration jewelers can use their treasure trove of point of sale data to create a more personalized customer buying experience."
"We are proud to be the first jewelry software point of sale company to partner with Clientbook. This integration is a critical step in streamlining services for our clients as well as the jewelry trade industry," says Chris Hawatian, CEO and co-founder of Logic Mate Intl., Inc.
Jewelry retailers will be able to preview this new integration at JCK in Las Vegas, June 10-13 by visiting Clientbook's booth 58059 or Logic Mate's booth #54078.
About Clientbook
Clientbook is a platform and mobile app that facilitates easy clienteling by retail jewelry sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. Clientbook also drives relationship building by keeping track of the details in a client's life so that the sales associate can focus on the relationship and give the guidance clients want. To learn more, visit http://www.clientbook.com.
About Logic Mate
Logic Mate is serving the Jewelry trade for over 30 years. During all these years we always modernized our software to meet clients' and consumers' needs in this fast-growing technology industry. Logic Mate POS has the most third-party integration than any other software provider.
Our proprietary software, JewelMate Enterprise, embodies the combined technical genius of our in-house analysts, programmers, and the profound business experience of our top-caliber retail and wholesale customers.
Innovating the user-centric Jewelry industry, we add value, create solutions, and provide reliably. With more than 2,500 standalone & network Jewelry Software installations worldwide, Logic Mate is a name you can trust. For more information visit our website: http://www.logicmate.com
