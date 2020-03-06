HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. (CCSI), a leader in perinatal systems software, announces a reseller agreement with AlertWatch, a leading provider of real-time clinical decision support software. Under this reseller agreement, CCSI will distribute, within the United States, AlertWatch:OB's FDA 510(k)-cleared Maternal Safety System.
"Shockingly, every eight to ten hours in the U.S. a mother dies during childbirth. This rate is three times the rate of other industrialized countries," explained AlertWatch founder and University of Michigan anesthesiologist Dr. Kevin Tremper. "And for every death, there are 70 near misses. Data shows that many of these could have been prevented with a timelier response. Before now, providers haven't had a tool that gives them the right information in time to intervene."
AlertWatch:OB's Maternal Safety System provides alerts, analytics, and an intuitive user interface to improve care and communication in the labor and delivery unit. To date, it has been used by clinicians to help monitor more than 15,000 births.
A recent study showed that the AlertWatch MEWS system was better at identifying postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) than the standard Maternal Early Warning Criteria (MEWC)*. Another cross-functional study revealed that 83% of providers approved of the application.
This monitoring system is the first solution to integrate several critical features:
- Maternal Early Warning Score alerts with proprietary filtering to improve the detection of PPH, while also reducing nuisance alerts by 95%.
- Automated risk assessment for each patient using the ACOG hemorrhage risk guidelines.
- Unit and patient-level dashboards with at-a-glance views across the entire continuity-of-care.
- Condition and provider-specific escalation pathways for improved response time and collaboration.
"We are very excited to be working with AlertWatch. Their Maternal Safety System will be a much-needed addition to help elevate the perinatal standard of care that CCSI, with the OBIX Perinatal Data System, continues to strive for. With Maternal mortality emerging as a critical topic in every labor and delivery unit worldwide; this safety system is a positive step in reducing the incidence rate of post-partum hemorrhage, its leading cause," said CCSI VP, Business Development Rick Daniells.
* https://pdfs.journals.lww.com/anesthesia-analgesia/9000/00000/use_of_a_novel_electronic_maternal_surveillance.95790.pdf
About Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.
CCSI is an employee-owned, high technology company located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. For more than 25 years, CCSI has been a leader in perinatal systems with innovative, customer-driven, computer-based perinatal system, and support services. The company is dedicated to the development of the OBIX Perinatal Data System and works to incorporate changes in technology, regulations, and standards in the obstetrical department that support hospitals' strategic initiatives. For more, visit www.obix.com.
About AlertWatch, Inc.
AlertWatch, Inc. is an Ann Arbor-based firm, founded in 2011, that develops and markets clinical decision support systems for hospitals. AlertWatch simplifies patient monitoring with intuitive products across a variety of care settings. A 2018 study of AlertWatch:OR, our intraoperative monitoring solution, showed a reduction in post-operative length of stay and a reduction in hospital charges of $3,603. For more, visit www.alertwatch.com.
Contact information: rick.daniells@obix.com or justin.adams@alertwatch.com