Clinical Trial Media named to Best Workplaces list
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Trial Media has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
Clinical Trial Media is a data-driven, global patient recruitment and retention company with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, expertly tested and proven across 1,800 studies. For over 27 years, CTM has been a preferred vendor to clinical trial sponsors, CRO's and research sites. Our team consists of smart and highly experienced individuals who are passionate about the patient and site experience throughout the trial journey.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"At CTM, we are passionate about clinical research, client experience, and doing great work," said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. "Our team includes smart and dedicated individuals who take pride in the work we do to help patients in need. We value each other, our work, and giving back in order to make a difference in our communities."
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About Clinical Trial Media
Based on Long Island and originally founded in 1995, Clinical Trial Media is a privately owned and operated global patient recruitment and retention agency with a comprehensive toolkit to successfully enroll clinical study patients in various ongoing therapeutic areas. Backed by a full suite of innovative technology solutions and patient-centric services that assist clinical study teams, Clinical Trial Media's holistic view carefully identifies the catalysts for success by using customized products and vast industry experience to help clients complete enrollment on time or ahead of schedule.
