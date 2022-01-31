DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, the patient relationship company for clinical trials, achieved consecutive year-over-year 125% revenue growth as one of the fastest growing technology companies in clinical trials.
ClinOne's true single platform connects, informs, and empowers patients with solutions for trial awareness, eConsent, Uber Health, medication adherence, and a DCT portal. Sponsors, CROs, and sites of all sizes trust ClinOne to simplify complex processes, improve quality, accelerate timelines, reduce risk, and provide an experience patients and caregivers deserve.
In 2021 alone, ClinOne…
- Deployed technology to support clinical trials for 15 new customers
- Began operating in 5 new countries (55+ total) with 3 new languages (60+ total)
- Doubled the size of its team, primarily in Professional Services and R&D
- Added webhooks to further enhance its already leading API for eConsent and more
- Achieved 96% on-time delivery while meeting rapid deployment timelines (2-4 weeks)
- Helped elderly patients achieve up to 98% medication compliance at 18 months on study
- Collaborated with sites to design next-gen eConsent and trial awareness roadmap features
- Simplified complex trials with 50%+ of trial experience in Oncology and Rare Disease
"2021 was a strong step forward in the way our industry uses technology to improve the patient experience, but we're nowhere near done yet," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), ClinOne Founder and Chief Solutions Officer. "I started this company in 2016 from my own frustrations helping family members navigate the complex trial landscape, and while I'm proud of the progress made, we still have a long way to go to make it as easy as possible for patients to find trials, remove barriers to enrollment, and stay active throughout the study."
In addition to its accomplishments in 2021, ClinOne continued to attract top industry talent to its leadership team, including Luke Embree (Chief Technology Officer), Keli Platco (SVP of Operations), Nathaniel Greer (VP of Quality and Compliance), and Kristopher Sarajian (VP of Marketing) – as well as Jennifer Peters (Executive Chair) to run its Board of Directors.
"I love being in rooms where everyone else in it is smarter than I am," continued Rob Bohacs. "It inspires everyone to do the best possible job for our customers. And that's important, because direct-to-patient technology like ours goes beyond convenience – it can literally make the difference in a patient finding out about a trial that can help them, being able to enroll, and participating safely."
