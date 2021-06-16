DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, will lead and participate in important discussions at prestigious industry events this month, including the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials conference – alongside eConsent customer US Oncology Research, LLC – and the PharmaVOICE Countdown to DIA Super Panel.
Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials Virtual Conference 2021, June 24 – Register here
"Why US Oncology Research Trusts eConsent: How it Helps, Implementation Best Practices, and Lessons Learned"
ClinOne CEO and Co-founder Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn) will join Elena Jouravleva, PhD., (LinkedIn) Director, Regulatory Affairs and CRO at US Oncology Research to discuss the value and realities of using eConsent in oncology trials. This informative session draws from US Oncology Research's experience implementing eConsent for oncology clinical trials to discuss the specific benefits for patients and sites, remote and onsite workflow considerations, and implementation best practices and lessons learned to ensure success. Attendees will learn why sponsors, CROs and academic research centers are standardizing on eConsent to manage the complexities and nuances of oncology research – and how to get the most out of it.
PharmaVOICE Countdown to DIA - Super Panel: A Tech-Enabled Clinical Future
June 21, 1:00-2:30pm ET – Register here
From decentralized clinical trials to AI-enabled drug discovery, technology is changing the clinical landscape. All stakeholders need to be positioned to adapt to a future that requires agility, collaboration, and transformation. Moderated by PharmaVOICE, Rob Bohacs will join fellow executive thought leaders from around the drug development ecosystem to discuss opportunities, challenges, and key learnings as the next "normal" continues to evolve.
"Along with rapid technology adoption overall, the pandemic has been a real catalyst for collaboration across sponsors, CROs, and even providers who typically compete," said Bohacs. "As a result, our industry is rapidly developing best practices and growing from lessons learned that benefit everyone. We are honored to partner with our valued customer US Oncology and with the other experts on the PharmaVOICE DIA panel to share our experiences on what works, and what still needs work, with eConsent and other patient-first technology implementations. Personally, I'm excited to join this important conversation and I look forward to hearing what others have experienced as we continue to accelerate clinical research at an unprecedented pace together."
About the Speakers
Rob Bohacs
Rob Bohacs, CEO and Co-founder, ClinOne – Rob is on a mission to persuade pharma to rethink clinical trials by putting the patient at the core, and by using consumer-level technology and automation to simplify the trial process. Rob has spent the last 10 years in clinical research. As the CEO of an oncology CRO and site management organization, Rob unified 320 oncology research centers across the U.S.
Elena Jouravleva, Ph.D., Director, Regulatory Affairs and CRO
Dr. Jouravleva has over 20 years of leadership experience in varying aspects of the life sciences industry and clinical research. She has supported clinical trials working with various pharmaceutical and biotech companies and contributed to approvals by various regulatory agencies, numerous pharmaceutical, diagnostic and device products. Dr. Jouravleva currently supports US Oncology Research, a clinical trial site management organization representing approximately 160 locations across the United States, as the Director of Research Operations overseeing Regulatory Affairs, IRB and the Complementary CRO services groups. She holds Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees in Biology and focused her thesis on genetics of pathogenesis in Vibrio cholerae.
About ClinOne
The new era of clinical research has arrived. We help you lead the way with a single virtual platform to simplify patient enrollment, consent, data capture, compliance, and engagement. Featuring proven global logistics, the industry's fastest implementation timelines, and an all-star team of senior executives, technologists and service professionals, ClinOne makes clinical research a little easier, every day, for patients and sites worldwide. How can we help you? Bring your challenges and find your solutions at http://www.clinone.com.
