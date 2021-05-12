DENVER, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual trial management, joins an alliance of more than 100 life sciences and healthcare organizations that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research. The "Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA)," which launched on December 10th, 2020, plans to unite industry stakeholders, including healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and research organizations with a singular mission to make clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.
"Just as no patient participates in a clinical trial alone, no one technology provider can change the industry alone," explained ClinOne CEO and Co-founder Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn). "We believe all members of DTRA have a responsibility to deliver on the promises we made as the pandemic drove rapid adoption of new solutions. Together, we can establish standards for quality and global delivery, improve the patient experience, and prove the value of virtual trial management in real-world trials. ClinOne is honored to join the mission of DTRA and to help our customers make participating in clinical trials a little easier, every day."
ClinOne provides clinical research sponsors and CROs with a single platform for enterprise eConsent, patient enrollment and engagement, and virtual trial management. Featuring configurable technology, seamless integrations, global experience, and managed by a team comprised of proven industry experts, ClinOne helps customers implement solutions faster than ever before – without breaking budgets.
"We are extremely gratified to welcome ClinOne to the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance," said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-convenor of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by ClinOne's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation."
Experts estimate that COVID-19 may set back non-pandemic clinical trials by several years due to prospective patients' inability or reluctance to schedule visits at physical research locations. Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population and could ease COVID-19-imposed difficulties for both patients and clinical investigators. Inclusion of representative patient populations in clinical trials by race, age and geographic location has long been an operational challenge. COVID-19 has amplified the disparities and inclusion biases that have become hurdles for potential trial participants.
"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, ClinOne is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-convener, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."
ClinOne joins with its peer DTRA Member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication. ClinOne urges other organizations interested in taking part to visit DTRA.org
ABOUT DTRA
The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.
About ClinOne
The new era of clinical research has arrived. We help you lead the way with a single virtual platform to simplify patient enrollment, consent, data capture, compliance, and engagement. Featuring proven global logistics, the industry's fastest implementation timelines, and an all-star team of senior executives, technologists and service professionals, ClinOne makes clinical research a little easier, every day, for patients and sites worldwide. How can we help you? Bring your challenges and find your solutions at http://www.clinone.com.
