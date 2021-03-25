DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, has seen exponential growth in demand for its electronic informed patient consent solution from study sponsors and CROs – especially those seeking to implement eConsent enterprise-wide on all global studies. In addition to individual trials, ClinOne has seen a significant increase in requests for an enterprise-wide solution that can be used for all studies and all patients across the company's entire portfolio.
While the benefits of eConsent – notably improving the patient experience, easing site burden, and reducing consent-related audit risks – have been known for years, the catalyst of the COVID pandemic and the maturity of remote-capable eConsent technologies has led sponsors and CROs to implement solutions as fast as possible.
"While eConsent is undoubtedly the right thing to do for patients, sites, and study teams, the technology must work for all use cases and workflows globally," said Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), CEO and Co-founder of ClinOne. "Unfortunately, we have heard time and again from new customers that their previous experiences with other providers, especially those built by M&A, were unsuccessful because their systems were too rigid to support unique edge cases. That's why so many companies are turning to ClinOne for enterprise-wide eConsent deployments. Our platform was designed from the beginning to be a patient-friendly solution flexible enough to accommodate processes for all sites – while providing the industry's fastest deployment, typically in four weeks or less, without breaking study budgets."
Because eConsent is part of the ClinOne single platform, customers benefit from complementary solutions that further increases its value including specialist referrals, patient and site engagement, connected devices, and eCOA – with all data centralized and ready for remote monitoring using eSource.
"eConsent has the potential to transform the way patients and families make decisions about clinical trials – leading to greater satisfaction and ultimately supporting increased compliance and retention," said Mindy Gruba, MPH (LinkedIn), Senior Director of Product at ClinOne. "Critically, it also solves document management challenges to prevent one of the most common causes of audit findings, especially in complex therapeutic areas such as oncology with numerous consents and re-consents; it automates consent logs to document the entire process properly for regulatory review; and it provides real-time insight into compliance and enrollment status across all sites. So I'm not surprised to see such a significant surge in eConsent activity, and I'm proud of our solution which stands alone ready to support enterprise-wide deployments for all customers on a true single platform."
