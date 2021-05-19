DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, has seen tremendous demand for electronic informed patient consent, especially as clinical research organizations (CROs) realize the value it adds for their customers. The challenge for most CROs has been the ability to apply eConsent enterprise-wide without extending timelines or increasing budget significantly.
ClinOne solves these issues with an easily configurable and interoperable platform that makes it cost effective for mid-size and emerging CROs to provide reliable eConsent for customers at any scale. With an average deployment as fast as 4 weeks, ClinOne also offers the industry's fastest implementation – ensuring CRO partners do not extend timelines.
To learn more about eConsent, ClinOne invites CROs of all sizes to join an educational 30-minute webinar to showcase the value it adds for patients, sites, and study teams – and features to look for when evaluating a technology partner.
Webinar: eConsent for CROs: Improve Your Win Rates Without Breaking Your Budget
Date and Time: May 26, 10-10:30am ET
Presenters: Rob Bohacs (CEO and Co-Founder, ClinOne) and Mindy Gruba (Senior Director, Product)

The webinar will cover topics such as…
- Proven benefits of eConsent for CROs – and why demand is soaring
- How to select the best technology feature
- Document management to mitigate regulatory risk (and avoid consent-related audit findings)
- Patient understanding to improve satisfaction, compliance, and retention
- Key features required for an enterprise-ready global solution
The webinar also will include a live solution demonstration, which will showcase key features:
- Integrated consent and video meetings with up to 10 participants
- Remote signing workflows
- Global acceptability with print-to-sign options
- Multiple signer types and custom signing order
- Patient educational resources
"eConsent is everywhere – and for good reason," said Kristopher Sarajian (LinkedIn), VP of Marketing at ClinOne, who will moderate the session. "As leading CROs continue to standardize on offering eConsent in all proposals, mid-size and growing CROs need a technology provider they trust to provide truly enterprise-ready eConsent that will increase their competitive win rates, without breaking their budget. Our webinar will show how eConsent puts patients first, reduces burden for sites, mitigates regulatory risk – and why ClinOne is the platform so many CROs are turning to for a reliable, cost efficient and rapidly deployed eConsent solution that works in any country, and at any scale."
To date, ClinOne has deployed its eConsent platform to support thousands of patients in hundreds of trials in 55 countries and 53 languages around the world. To learn more or request a demo, visit http://www.clinone.com.
About the Presenters
Rob Bohacs, CEO and Co-founder, ClinOne – Rob is on a mission to persuade pharma to rethink clinical trials by putting the patient at the core, and by using consumer-level technology and automation to simplify the trial process. Rob has spent the last 10 years in clinical research. As the CEO of an oncology CRO and site management organization, Rob unified 320 oncology research centers across the U.S.
Mindy Gruba, Senior Director, Product, ClinOne – Mindy manages the ClinOne product roadmap by synthesizing technology development with customer requirements and real-world feedback from global site and patient platform members. She develops solutions that provide value while ensuring simplicity, to make it easy for patients and sites to complete trial activities quickly and conveniently. Previously she was a core team member of patient engagement company mProve. Mindy received her Masters of Public Health from George Washington University and led graduate-level market research programs for the Peace Corps Office of Global Health and HIV.
About ClinOne
The new era of clinical research has arrived. We help you lead the way with a single virtual platform to simplify patient enrollment, consent, data capture, compliance, and engagement. Featuring proven global logistics, the industry's fastest implementation timelines, and an all-star team of senior executives, technologists and service professionals, ClinOne makes clinical research a little easier, every day, for patients and sites worldwide. How can we help you? Bring your challenges and find your solutions at http://www.clinone.com.
