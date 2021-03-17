TOKYO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celsys is seeking illustrations from across the world under the theme: My Time to Shine! Contestants can submit their works just by posting their entry to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with both the #cspcontest27 and #StudioShare hashtags.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 23:59 GMT, and the Grand Prize winner will be awarded US$1,500 and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU graphics card.
27th International Illustration Contest
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest27/
Celsys regularly holds illustration contests open to the entire world. Illustrations from all across the world are submitted to the contest. In its 26th incarnation, with the theme of "The Best Smile," the contest received over 4,900 strong entries.
The contest aims to support creators around the world and encourage more artists to create illustration. Contest winners will receive prize money and other prizes and have their work shown to a wider audience through various media such as Facebook and Twitter.
- Submission criteria
Illustrations on the theme: My Time to Shine!
・Both digital and traditional artwork entries are permitted.
・Submissions may be created with any software/app.
For those who do not own any digital software, users can try creating their submission with Clip Studio Paint's free trial, which allows up to six months free use*.
Clip Studio Paint is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook devices, so contestants can even create illustrations on their smartphones or tablets.
*Only available to new users with their first plan.
- Schedule
Submission period: Tuesday, March 16 - Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 23:59 (GMT)
Result announcement: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 (tentative)
- Awards and Prizes
Grand Prize (1 winner)
・US$1,500 cash prize, NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU graphics card and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
Runner-up Prize (1 winner)
・US$1,000 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
3rd - 5th place (3 winners)
・US$200 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD
6th - 10th place (5 winners)
・US$100 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Honorable mentions (10 winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
- How to Enter
Entrants must submit their artwork using both contest hashtags #cspcontest27 and #StudioShare on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram during the submission period.
Click here for more details on how to enter the contest.
- Sponsor
NVIDIA Studio
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/studio/
NVIDIA Studio is a platform built to support all creators. NVIDIA Studio laptops and desktops are purpose-built to help you do your best work, fast.
- Organizer
CELSYS,Inc.
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
We provide solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through our illustration, manga and animation production software "Clip Studio Paint" and web service "Clip Studio", as well as our e-book solution, "Clip Studio Reader".
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
Media Contact
marketing spokeperson, CELSYS, Inc., +81 353048861, press@artspark.co.jp
SOURCE CELSYS, Inc.