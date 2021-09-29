SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockworks Analytics, the world's most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, and Archibus by iOFFICE + SpaceIQ, a widely deployed and highly trusted IWMS, have formally announced the launch of a new integration that will help facilitate a condition-based approach to maintenance by helping building management teams identify and resolve building issues based on real-time HVAC and equipment performance diagnostics.
The Clockworks Analytics Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) platform plugs into existing Building Management Systems (BMS) and metering systems and analyzes thousands of data points every five minutes to prioritize the highest impact building issues related to energy performance, indoor air quality, equipment operation, and avoidable costs. iOFFICE + SpaceIQ's all-in-one workplace management platform Archibus empowers building professionals to manage and optimize space, operations, and maintenance—including facility management tools such as work orders, preventive maintenance scheduling, asset management, and capital planning.
The new integration will close the loop on the equipment maintenance lifecycle. BMS and equipment diagnostic data from Clockworks will be synced over to Archibus where asset information—performance history, type, and location—can be viewed alongside asset diagnostics. These insights, combined with configurable workflows in Archibus, will help facility teams quickly address the highest-priority FDD issues and automatically generate work orders that are routed to the appropriate in-house technician or outside vendor. With this combination of data, scheduled maintenance can also be completed at the same time, further optimizing the maintenance schedule.
"We see tremendous value in bringing BMS data and diagnostics from Clockworks Analytics into Archibus to optimize maintenance procedures and costs," said Nick Stefanidakis, Archibus General Manager. "This integrated approach to condition-based maintenance will allow organizations to seamlessly automate the process from analytics to action."
This integrated process provides organizations with greater visibility into the inner workings of the building, providing O&M teams with proactive insights that enable them to shift to a more organic, condition-based approach to maintaining equipment.
"The goal of the partnership is to help clients break the cycle of reactive maintenance and shift to a more predictive approach, said Alex Grace, VP of Sales and Business Development for Clockworks Analytics. "The integration closes what has historically been a blocker in the maintenance cycle between the front -end diagnostics and the back-end scheduled maintenance and repairs. Facility teams are now better prepared to head off issues before they materialize."
The advantages of streamlining this process include lower maintenance costs, improved efficiency, extended equipment life, and improved ability to meet and exceed Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
About Clockworks Analytics
Clockworks Analytics (formerly "KGS Buildings") is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its "Clockworks" technology, which is the world's most widely utilized, cloud-based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in real time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings' equipment, while improving air quality and reducing operational costs.
About Archibus by iOFFICE + SpaceIQ
iOFFICE + SpaceIQ helps businesses grow with software solutions that include real estate optimization and forecasting, workplace management and planning, and employee coordination and experience. Archibus is a customizable workplace management platform providing large-scale enterprises an all-in-one solution for managing and optimizing space, operations, and maintenance. As the world's first and most-deployed IWMS, Archibus is an end-to-end suite of applications designed to empower HR, IT, and facilities executives to gain complete control of their workplace to reduce costs and increase operational effectiveness. With comprehensive reporting available out of the box, open architecture to easily integrate with other ERP systems and data sources, and a scalable structure that allows users to personalize their deployment for the unique challenges of their company, Archibus covers every use case to provide additional opportunities for growth and optimization.
