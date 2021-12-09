BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockworks Analytics, the world's most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company has announced the launch of a new Open Application Programming Interface (Open API) Developer Portal. The new Clockworks Developer Portal will provide clients, partners, and developers with secure, real-time access to Clockworks' rich data-sets and integrations.
Through the portal, subscribers can access technical documentation and virtual sandboxes for testing applications across a portfolio or specific buildings, as well as push and pull data from API groups related to asset information, diagnostics, work orders, and equipment. Additionally, developers can leverage real-time reporting on the performance of their connections.
The Clockworks Analytics Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) platform plugs into existing Building Management Systems (BMS) and analyzes thousands of data points to prioritize the highest impact building issues related to energy performance, indoor air quality, equipment operation, and avoidable costs. This powerful equipment and diagnostic data makes it a natural integration choice for many smart building and facility management technologies. The Clockworks Developer Portal will serve as a launchpad for this ecosystem of solutions and includes existing API integrations with leading smart building IWMS providers Planon and Archibus, digital twin provider Animated Insights, and business intelligence tools such as PowerBI, among others.
The information available from the API goes beyond basic building, equipment, and point information such as types, tags, and relationships. Calculated metrics—such as avoidable energy usage, carbon equivalents of energy, equipment runtime hours, kW/ton of chiller plants, and other key performance indicators (KPIs)—complement fault information such as valve leakby, suboptimal economizer controls, or overridden sequences. This combination of core asset data, fault information, and calculated KPIs provides important insights to augment workflow management, capital planning, risk assessment, maintenance prioritization, and resource planning.
"We see tremendous value in opening up our API suite to customers and developers and enabling them to rapidly integrate our HVAC analytics with other critical solutions in their buildings," said Nick Gayeski, CEO of Clockworks Analytics. "Ultimately, this interoperability between building software and systems will drive greater insight and better performance for our customers." Clockworks is also working with other industry stakeholders such as BRICK, Haystack, and ASHRAE 223P to align metadata standards to support semantic interoperability among buildings and technologies.
As a leading provider of fault detection and diagnostics, Clockworks has worked with clients across the globe to connect their building systems to its cloud analytics platform—normalizing data across hundreds of thousands of pieces of equipment to a standard information model. This global model, coupled with an Open API, has made it easier to grant access to historically difficult systems. For example, Clockworks is helping University clients with their core educational mission by giving Mechanical and Data Science graduate students access to Building Automation System (BAS) data to run experiments and analysis projects.
Clockworks is currently connected to more than 400 million square feet and over 300,000 mechanical assets in 30 countries, including over 150 API Subscribers. Clockworks plans to regularly enhance the portal over the coming months with additional API connections and improvements to the customer and developer experience.
Clockworks Analytics (formerly "KGS Buildings") is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its "Clockworks" technology, which is the world's most widely utilized, cloud-based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in real time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings' equipment, while improving air quality and reducing operational costs.
