BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clockworks Analytics, the world's most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
For Clockworks Analytics, the creation of this partner program comes on the heels of several earlier partnerships it formed with controls and engineering companies, which have enabled them to provide more proactive service to their respective clients. Highlighted by industry giant Schneider Electric, Clockworks' existing partners also include ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company; LONG, a building automation services company; and Wendel, an architecture, engineering, energy efficiency and construction management firm.
Founded more than a decade ago to enable facility managers to improve building operations, Clockworks provides data-driven insights on equipment performance, energy consumption, and comfort that help professionals proactively flag and diagnose building issues. Clockworks' Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) technology plugs into existing building automation and metering systems, then analyzes thousands of data points and prioritizes issues based on cost and performance.
The new partner program for mechanical and controls companies will broaden the value of Clockworks' technology and transform the way these companies service their clients. Improving on a reality in which many building vendors service properties on either a scheduled or reactive basis — rolling a truck to the building quarterly or when a problem arises — Clockworks provides remote monitoring of the inner workings of the building, providing building service providers with proactive insights that enable them to head off any problems before they materialize. Using Clockworks, mechanical, engineering, and controls companies with service businesses can now monitor their service portfolios centrally and technician are equipped with a specific plan for every site visit — and the necessary parts — to fix any issues.
In one example illustrating the financial value of these insights, Wendel Companies was hired to drive Clockworks' software across a 40-building portfolio at one of its clients, a major private university. Through Clockworks' diagnostics, Wendel helped the school save $616,000 annually in energy costs.
"For mechanical and controls companies looking to stay ahead of the competition, Clockworks enables them to provide powerful, data-driven insights into the operations of their clients' facilities," said Alex Grace, Vice President of Business Development. "The cost savings we've unlocked for our existing service provider clients underscore the potential Clockworks has for this user group, while enabling our partners to continually demonstrate the value of their maintenance contracts with their customers. As we expand globally, we hope to help even more partners enhance their service offerings with the data-driven, digital approach to identifying and fixing issues in their clients' buildings."
Clockworks' software currently monitors more than 420 million square feet of property across every building type on four continents. The company has achieved significant market penetration in the educational, medical and corporate real estate sectors, with clients including MIT, Harvard Business School, Amgen, Kaiser Permanente, HPE and Ericsson.
"We picked Clockworks because of both ease of use and the robustness of the product," said Lawrence Trifiletti, Senior Operations Manager at LONG. It simply digs deeper, is more proactive and accurate than any other analytics tool we have used or evaluated. It raises the value of our service we can provide to our customers."
About Clockworks Analytics
Clockworks Analytics (formerly "KGS Buildings") is an essential smart building intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into property operations for facility and energy managers. Through its "Clockworks" technology, which is the world's most widely utilized, cloud-based building analytics software, the company proactively identifies inefficiencies and root causes within building systems and prioritizes the most urgent tasks for building staff in real time. By creating an unprecedented level of operational intelligence about a building, Clockworks helps property teams improve the reliability of their buildings' equipment, while improving air quality and reducing operational costs. To learn more, visit http://www.clockworksanalytics.com
