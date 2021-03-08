LOS ANGELES, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 7 article on Yahoo Lifestyle reports on the collaboration between InStyle Magazine and denim brand Mother to launch a capsule collection in celebration of women who "show up, speak up, get things done." Until June, Mother will donate a portion of purchase proceeds to The Loveland Foundation, which provides access to therapy for black women. Los Angeles-based manufacturer Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says that brands with special causes should be sure not to forget any marketing opportunities when it comes to advertising their message.
Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says that when companies and brands choose to support humanitarian organizations and individuals in underrepresented communities in need, consumers are more likely to purchase those companies' products to back a cause they care about. The manufacturer says oftentimes, individuals want to be generous, but they just aren't sure which organization to donate to. When brands commit to donating a percentage of purchase proceeds to organizations or causes that help others, consumers are often happy to make a purchase knowing that their money is going to a good cause in addition to getting a new piece of clothing that they love, Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says.
The Los Angeles manufacturer says that to ensure that everyone who browses their store knows about the charitable campaign, brands need to take advantage of all marketing opportunities available, all the way down to the fabric label or tag. Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. notes that while marketing materials on websites and in-store are of course useful, including the information of where proceeds go to on clothing tags increases the likelihood that customers will be reminded of the campaign whenever they wear their purchase. As a result, the manufacturer says consumers are also more likely to return for additional purchases.
Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. says that for these tags to be effective after multiple wears, fabric labels must be made from top-tier materials that won't be destroyed or fade after a few washes. The Los Angeles manufacturer adds that by investing in long-lasting clothing tags made from durable threads and dye, brands can continue to advertise to their customers long after the purchase has been made.
Readers interested in learning more about the services and offerings from Hi-Tech Printing & Labeling Inc. can call (213) 746-7772 or visit its website at https://www.fabriclabels.com.
