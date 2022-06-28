After analyzing recent consumer shopping behavior and related data, ClothingRIC estimates an unprecedented retail activity on Independence Day. The ClothingRIC research team predicts a 10 to 15% increase in consumer spending this holiday.
TUSTIN, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America will see a huge boost in retail sales on the fourth of July despite the troubled economic situation, as per ClothingRIC's team of researchers.
ClothingRIC.com is a website that helps online retailers maximize their sales through strategic discounts and coupons. In the eleven years since its inception, the company has published numerous reports on the state of the retail industry.
The researchers at ClothingRIC coupon company have analyzed recent shopping trends to predict an unprecedented retail activity this Independence Day. "We expect around a 10-15% jump in consumer spending this fourth of July, it should be higher than all previous years,'' says Chris Nddie, Co-Owner of ClothingRIC.
According to the website, it saw a surprising increase in clicks on Father's Day and this is a sign of things to come. "Father's Day usually isn't a big traffic puller for our website but this year was different. The number of visitors to our pages increased by 27% and thousands of users availed of deals and coupons from ClothingRIC." Nddie explains.
ClothingRIC believes this is a part of a larger trend of people spending on major holidays despite the looming recession. Independence Day statistics from the previous year also back this assertion. In 2021, Americans were expected to spend an average of $80.54 per person, this was up from the past two years due to the ease of pandemic restrictions.
"There are no COVID restrictions at all right now which means a lot of people will be out celebrating their freedom after a gap of two years. These people will spend money on fireworks, food, hot dogs, and a lot of patriotic decorations, which is good news for the retailers" says Reynolds Baker, Head Analyst at ClothingRIC.
Historically, Independence Day shopping has proven to be resilient. The patriotic spirit remains high even in tough economic situations. Back in 2010, when the country was still recovering from a recession, Americans spent 600 million on fireworks and $2 billion on cookouts.
Of course, this creates some extraordinary opportunities for sellers and anyone that works in the retail space. "We are already collaborating with dozens of retailers, small and big, to create a powerful marketing campaign for this holiday," says Nddie.
ClothingRIC coupon company believes retailers, eCommerce startups, and associated businesses should look to cash in on this event as such an opportunity won't be available till Black Friday later this year. "There's a lot of money to be made so we suggest everyone moves fast," Reynolds explains.
About ClothingRIC
ClothingRIC.com helps retailers maximize their sales through discounts and coupon codes. The website regularly publishes reports on the retail industry to help marketers get a clear understanding of consumer trends.
https://www.clothingric.com/about-us
Press Contact:
Chris Nddie
Marketing & Communication
615-988-4388
Website: https://www.clothingric.com/contact-us
Source: ClothingRIC.com
Media Contact
Chris Nddie, ClothingRIC, 1 615-988-4388, admin@clothingric.com
SOURCE ClothingRIC