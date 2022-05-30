NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud backup and recovery market will be led by North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of cloud-based services will drive the cloud backup and recovery market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cloud backup and recovery market in North America.
The cloud backup and recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period.
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Scope
The cloud backup and recovery market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Trends
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Industry Analysis
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.
- Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.
- Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.
- International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-User
- ICT
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud backup and recovery market, vendors
Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: ICT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Acronis International GmbH
- Exhibit 49: Acronis International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Acronis International GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Asigra Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Asigra Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Asigra Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Asigra Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Asigra Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Commvault Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 60: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Redstor
- Exhibit 79: Redstor - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Redstor - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Redstor - Key offerings
- 10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH
- Exhibit 82: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 85: Veritas Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Veritas Technologies LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
