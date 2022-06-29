NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud backup refers to backing up data that includes sending a copy of the data to a remote server. These servers are hosted by a third-party service provider that charges the cloud backup fee based on different parameters such as some users, capacity, or bandwidth.
The Cloud Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 17.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- ICT:
The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the ICT segment under the end-users category, as it accounted for the largest market growth share in the base year. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the digitalization of the core business processes.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments, Request a sample
Vendor Insights-
The cloud backup and recovery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product and service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Acronis International GmbH - The company offers an MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.
- Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.
- Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.
- International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Driver:
- Reduction in IT expenditure:
The expenditure of IT firms on infrastructure procurement and maintenance is increasing. This raises the operational cost of firms. Cloud backup and recovery can help organizations reduce the maintenance cost, as well as system upgrades, software patching, and other operation-related functions of an IT department. The increased adoption of these solutions enables organizations to reduce the maintenance cost, as well as system upgrades, software patching, and other operation-related functions of an IT department.
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Challenge:
- Latency in the cloud network:
Latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure is a major challenge. Distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic are some of the major causes of latency. The delay in data transfer can lead to an increase in cost for users of multiple cloud service providers. Thus, latency in the cloud network can hamper the adoption of cloud backup and recovery solutions during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our sample report.
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Data Center General Construction Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: ICT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Acronis International GmbH
- Exhibit 49: Acronis International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Acronis International GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Asigra Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Asigra Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Asigra Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Asigra Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Asigra Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Commvault Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 60: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Redstor
- Exhibit 79: Redstor - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Redstor - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Redstor - Key offerings
- 10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH
- Exhibit 82: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 85: Veritas Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Veritas Technologies LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-backup-and-recovery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-59-billion--hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-and-international-business-machines-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301576839.html
SOURCE Technavio