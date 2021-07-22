NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 4.84 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cloud-based PBX market to register a CAGR of almost 14%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The implementation of cloud-based PBX to reduce TCO will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cloud-based PBX market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud-based PBX Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cloud-based PBX market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nextiva Inc., Panasonic Corp., RingCentral Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cloud-based PBX Market size
- Cloud-based PBX Market trends
- Cloud-based PBX Market industry analysis
The cloud-based PBX market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, network security issues will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cloud-based PBX market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market - Global cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, BFSI, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)
Global Internet of Things Security Market - Global IoT security market is segmented by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, and consumer sector) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud-based PBX market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud-based PBX market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud-based PBX market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud-based PBX market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fusion Connect Inc.
- LogMeIn Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Nextiva Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- RingCentral Inc.
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
