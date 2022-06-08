DxOdyssey®, the unVPN Security Software Delivering Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Recognized for Exceptional Innovation
FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i® the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded DxOdyssey, the unVPN security software delivering Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), a 2022 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine.
DxOdyssey is a lightweight software built on patented technology that enables its users to create highly available (HA) application-level micro-tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. And it does so more easily, more securely, and more discreetly than any other solution on the market. Using DxOdyssey puts users on a path to ZTNA security and helps networking and security admins secure multi-site & multi-cloud operations.
"Congratulations to DH2i for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "DxOdyssey is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from DH2i in 2022 and beyond."
"We are honored to have DxOdyssey recognized by the esteemed editorial staff at Cloud Computing magazine, and believe it underscores the industry's recognition that the network perimeter has evolved and consequently, traditional VPN and direct link approaches are no longer sufficient. Not only are these technologies cumbersome to maintain and expensive, but they have been rendered inherently vulnerable in numerous ways, such as opening the entire network to lateral movement," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxOdyssey was designed with this in mind. DxOdyssey takes a more secure approach, giving users app-level access rather than network-level access, thereby reducing the attack surface. And it does all of this with the most secure and performant approach to create a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to grant connectivity to distributed apps and clients running across multiple sites, clouds, and domains."
About Cloud Computing Magazine:
Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey® and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: http://www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
