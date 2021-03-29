BOSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named iboss a Product of the Year Award winner for the second consecutive year in the 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.
The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year.
iboss has been at the forefront of the cloud network security paradigm shift and continues to redefine the cybersecurity industry. iboss eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. iboss has built the largest global SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint, allowing organizations to provide fast, direct and secure connections to applications for users working from any location. The iboss cloud platform secures over 100 billion requests a day, ensuring users can access cloud resources while preventing phishing, malware and data loss. Additionally, iboss is leveraged by the largest organizations in the world across all verticals to ensure uninterrupted secure access to all business applications while users work from home. This has alleviated the burden on IT staff that have been greatly impacted by COVID19 and have had to protect users that are not bound to the office.
"We are honored to be recognized in the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards for the second consecutive year," said Paul Martini, iboss CEO and Co-founder. "This award is a strong validation of our proprietary technology and leading zero-trust SASE platform that enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere. As enterprises look for ways to optimize their network and security infrastructure for the modern, remote workforce, iboss provides the perfect foundation for this cloud transformation."
"Congratulations to iboss for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The iboss SASE cloud platform is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from iboss in 2021 and beyond."
For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 220 issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
About Cloud Computing Magazine:
Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
