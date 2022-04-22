NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Computing Market Size is expected to increase by USD 287.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- SaaS:
The adoption of SaaS helps enterprises in eliminating expenses and complexities associated with managing hardware and software required to run applications. Moreover, SaaS also enables easy access to IoT, data analytics, and AI platforms, which aids businesses in making business decisions. As a result, there will be a high demand for SaaS solutions. The growth of the SaaS market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- IaaS
- PaaS
Download sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Cloud Computing Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Engineering phase
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovations
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
- Key Companies- Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE among others
- Driver- Increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting to drive the market
- Challenge- System integration issues will hamper the market growth
Get Report Sample: for more additional information about the Cloud Computing Market
Vendor Insights-
The cloud computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product development to compete in the market.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - In March 2021, HPE launched a new portfolio of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings and claimed #1 position in performance, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications.
- International Business Machines Corp - In March 2021, IBM announced a collaboration with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide skills-based training courses on the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) 2.0 platform.
- Oracle Corp - In October 2020, the company launched Oracle Cloud Observability and Management platform, which is a suite of services to enable better visibility and insight across both cloud-native and traditional technologies, whether deployed in multicloud or on-premises environments
Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.
Learn More about the Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Cloud Computing Market Driver:
- Increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting:
SMEs have started opting for public solutions to scale up or scale down the hardware and resources. Apart from CAPEX reduction, cloud computing solutions can facilitate faster storage, processing, and communication lines. Clouds also enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. Cloud services provide security, facilitate optimum use of resources, and provide the reliability of a normal dedicated server and cloud resources. The above-mentioned factors are increasing revenue generation for vendors, contributing to the growth of the cloud computing market size. The increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting is one of the significant factors driving the market growth.
- Cloud Computing Market Challenge:
- System integration issues:
The system integration issues will be a major factor challenging the cloud computing market. Various enterprises are adopting cloud computing services, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions, as they are cost-effective and an alternative to traditional IT deployments. However, there are challenges when implementing cloud services at an enterprise scale to ensure smooth integration of the new systems with the enterprises existing infrastructure. Some of the significant issues associated with system integration are, connecting to monolithic systems, different business units viewing data differently, and choosing the right tool for integration. In modern connectivity and IT infrastructure, an integration tool must support hybrid integration which allows on-premise applications to seamlessly integrate with cloud-based applications. Therefore, enterprises find it challenging to choose the right tool.
Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market share is expected to increase by USD 9.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.07%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026: The public cloud services market share is expected to increase by USD 221.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report
Cloud Computing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 287.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.37
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Internet services and infrastructure
2.3.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Engineering phase
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application by Service
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Service
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
5.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Service
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
??The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
In 2020, North America dominated the global cloud computing market, followed by markets in Europe, APAC, South America and MEA.
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-202
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting
8.1.2 Rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs
8.1.3 Control over data backup and recovery
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 System integration issues
8.2.2 Network connectivity issues and latency
8.2.3 Vendor lock-in and operational complexities
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security
8.3.2 Strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants
8.3.3 Increase in cloud orchestration and cloud management software
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adobe Inc.
Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 48: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Exhibit 50: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 53: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 Alphabet Inc.
Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Overview
Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key news
Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Segment focus
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 Microsoft Corp.
Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.
Exhibit 82: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 SAP SE
Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 87: SAP SE - Key news
Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-computing-market-40-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-service-saas-iaas-and-paas-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301530204.html
SOURCE Technavio