ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of Cloud for Good, one of the most trusted and decorated Salesforce implementation partners for higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations. Cloud for Good has grown from a one-person vision to a completely virtual company, completing over 2,500 Salesforce implementations to date. Garnering numerous industry awards, such as 2019 Salesforce.org Nonprofit Partner of the Year, and recognized as a 3-time Computerworld #1 Small Organization Best Places to Work in IT, 6-time certified Great Place to Work, and 6-time Inc. 5000 company, Cloud for Good continues to deliver on their promise of "creating transformational value with Salesforce."
Reflecting on the past 10 years, Tal Frankfurt, Cloud for Good's Founder and CEO, says, "I believe the truly extraordinary group of people and personalities assembled has been one of our greatest successes. We communicate openly internally and with our clients and partners to encourage one another's growth and lend an ear and open mind to the unique struggles we all experience. There is no better feeling than knowing the company culture we've curated at Cloud for Good is one of empathy, understanding, and trust."
Salesforce.org's VP of Global Alliances, David Averill, shares his thoughts on the past 10-year partnership with Cloud for Good, saying "Since the beginning of Cloud for Good's journey, Tal's vision to bring transformational change to nonprofit and education organizations, paired with his commitment to make positive change in the world, has resonated with his customers. The team he's built over the last 10 years has shown their impact-mindset sets them apart. Cloud for Good represents the best of the Salesforce.org Partner ecosystem and I'm looking forward to seeing what's ahead in the next 10 years."
Walid Ayoub, Human Rights Watch CITO and current Cloud for Good client, notes, "As an international organization seeking to uphold human dignity and advance the cause of human rights for all, Human Rights Watch depends on technology to maximize our impact. Cloud for Good helped us improve our fundraising operations, resulting in an increased ability to focus our research and advocacy work. Cloud for Good is more than a vendor for us, they are a partner that allows us to achieve our mission and, especially in the turbulent year that is 2020, has been a true difference-maker for Human Rights Watch. We congratulate Cloud for Good on 10 great years and look forward to many more to come."
Evan Thrailkill, Director of Digital Strategy at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, joined the celebrating by saying, "The Cloud for Good family has welcomed The University of Alabama at Birmingham with open arms since partnering up in early 2020. The entire Cloud for Good team has been fantastic to work with. All team members are true experts in their field and have been extremely patient and helpful in integrating 3 disparate data systems into the Salesforce EDA model. While The University of Alabama at Birmingham's relationship with Cloud for Good has only just begun, we feel honored to be a part of this momentous anniversary and look forward to celebrating many more future milestones."
About Cloud for Good
Cloud for Good (www.cloud4good.com) is a leading cloud consulting firm that helps organizations create transformational value with technology. Founded in 2010, Cloud for Good is a certified B Corp, a certified Great Place to Work, and a Salesforce.org Premium Partner. Collaborating with nonprofits and higher education institutions, Cloud for Good helps organizations achieve results, innovate, and transform their operations.
Media Contact:
Jenn Tate, (855) 536-1251, Jennifer.tate@cloud4good.com