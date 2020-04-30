SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, announced today it has launched a hub for Cloud Foundry-related tutorials to streamline the discovery and learning process for developers interested in learning more about the family of open source projects.
"Our community has created a learning hub, curated by the Cloud Foundry Foundation, of open source tutorials for folks to learn Cloud Foundry and related cloud native technologies," said Chip Childers, executive director of Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The hub includes an interactive hands-on lab for first-time Cloud Foundry users to experience how easy the platform makes deploying applications to Kubernetes and is open for the community to contribute."
The tutorials have been created and curated by the community and provide a free, simple way to learn about Cloud Foundry, including what it is, how to use it and why. As developers discover more about the technology, they are able to provide comments directly to the community about what they've found valuable and what is missing, generating a cycle of feedback that enables the Foundation to create new materials to fill gaps in topics. This feedback loop mimics the technical contribution to the open source project, perpetuating the collaborative and donative ethos of Cloud Foundry and other open source communities.
"Resilient Scale is happy to lend our services by partnering with Cloud Foundry and the community in order to build this new resource," said Steve Greenberg, founder of Resilient Scale. "The tutorial hub will make it easier for people unfamiliar with Cloud Foundry to give it a try and reach out to enterprise developers struggling with inefficient deployment environments."
If you would like to learn more about using Cloud Foundry, access these simple tutorials here: https://tutorials.cloudfoundry.org
If you would like to contribute to the tutorial content, you can do so here: http://tutorials.cloudfoundry.org/#get-involved
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
Contact:
Joe Eckert
Eckert Communications
jeckert@eckertcomms.com