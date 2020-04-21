SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation, in collaboration with VMware, today announced the launch of Paketo Buildpacks, Cloud Native Buildpack-compliant for the most common enterprise development languages and frameworks, created by the same team maintaining buildpacks for the Cloud Foundry platform for over five years.
Buildpacks make it easy for developers to build code into a container by automatically detecting which language, frameworks, and runtimes are needed, performing code compilation and configuring the container for deployment. Paketo Buildpacks are for developers and operators that build and deploy applications to cloud native platforms and build systems that support the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's (CNCF) Cloud Native Buildpack (CNB) specification, such as Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, Tekton, and other technologies.
"As the use of buildpacks continues to grow throughout the cloud native developer community, the Paketo Buildpacks project fills a critical gap in the ecosystem. The project brings together a well curated collection of buildpacks upon which enterprise developers can rely," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The Paketo project team has a long history with buildpacks, and has incorporated the feedback and best practices of thousands of developers from around the world into the project."
"These buildpacks align with CNCF's standard, which could increase the adoption, contribution, and value realized by the Kubernetes open source community," said Paul Fazzone, senior vice president, Tanzu R&D at VMware. "Paketo Buildpacks will differentiate this project from other buildpacks meant only to enable software on Cloud Foundry Application Runtime."
Paketo Buildpacks promise "less time building, more time developing" for developers and operators working within any platform that supports the CNB spec, and have been created specifically to build containers. Formerly Cloud Foundry Buildpacks, they have been restructured so they can be used in any cloud native environment. As such, they are now called Paketo Buildpacks. Paketo Buildpacks are CNB compliant while the legacy Cloud Foundry Buildpacks were not. The Cloud Foundry Buildpacks team is working in tandem with VMware to ensure a smooth transition for developers using Cloud Foundry Buildpacks.
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
Contact:
Joe Eckert
Eckert Communications
jeckert@eckertcomms.com