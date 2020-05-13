SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, announced today the initial schedule for its annual North American Summit which will be held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Comcast, IBM, SAP, SUSE, and VMware are among organizations taking center stage at this year's virtual event.
The 2020 NA Summit will leverage the unique circumstances to create a digital forum for the Cloud Foundry ecosystem to engage with content curated by the community-elected program committee and formatted to give remote attendees a fast-paced, high energy environment with abbreviated sessions designed for a virtual experience. The Summit will be held online over two half-days on Wednesday, June 24th and Thursday, June 25th on US Central Time, with each date devoted to a key Cloud Foundry audience: developers and contributors, respectively.
"Cloud Foundry Summit has served historically as a hub for our community—including end users, technology providers, open source contributors and many others—to connect, share best practices and discuss exciting evolutions in the project," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The crux of Summit will not change, even though it will be held online. We are working closely with our community to ensure they get the same value from this year's North American event. While a virtual event can never replace the importance of face-to-face interactions, our community is cloud native-first; they're very accustomed to being on the internet."
Confirmed talks on Developer Day include:
- Cloud Foundry: A Kubernetes Serving Kitchen, is a panel discussion featuring Daniel Jones, CEO, EngineerBetter; Simon Moser, senior technical staff member, IBM Cloud Foundry; Bernd Krannich, technical lead, SAP Cloud Platform Cloud Foundry; Jeff Hobbs, director, engineering, SUSE; and Dieu Cao, product lead for Tanzu Application Service, VMware
- Dilleswara Anupoju, principal platform architect/engineer, Comcast, will present a practical guide to approach the microService (MSA) routing tier for a smooth sail
- Cloud Foundry for Everyone! is a talk for beginners from Matthias Haeussler, principal advocate, and Mirna Alaisami, cloud consultant, NovaTec Consulting GmbH
- Craig McLuckie, vice president, R&D, Modern Applications Platform Business Unit, and Allen Nguyen, senior account executive, VMware, will give a talk called Why Empathy Matters in Infrastructure Technology
- Is Your Developer Experience COVID-Immune? Find out from Dormain Drewitz, director, product marketing, VMware
Confirmed talks on Contributor Day include:
- CRD-ifying Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes is a talk from Angela Chin, senior member of technical staff, and Connor Braa, software engineer, VMware
- Saikiran Yerram, product manager, and Andrew Wittrock, member of technical staff, VMware will present with SUSE's Eric Promislov, senior software engineer, on the new project Cloud Foundry for K8s
- Learn all about Eirini from Julz Skupnjak, software engineer, IBM
- Bringing the Simplicity of "cf map-route" to Kubernetes is a talk from Tim Downey, senior member of technical staff, and Nitya Dhanushkodi, member of technical staff, VMware
- Paketo Buildpacks, from source code to application images, is a talk from Daniel Thornton, software engineer, VMware
- Stratos Project Update: What's next? is a talk given by Neil MacDougall, technical software development manager, SUSE
Cloud Foundry NA Summit will include a networking space to facilitate a virtual version of the "hallway track" and digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. The Diversity Luncheon, Hands-On Labs and Community Awards will take place over the course of Summit.
The registration fee for the virtual Cloud Foundry NA Summit is $50. Register for the event here.
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
