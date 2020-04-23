SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, today announced that its annual North American Summit will be held virtually in light of the current pandemic on Wednesday, June 24th and Thursday, June 25th, 2020.
"The Cloud Foundry community is our first priority, and that means two things: We need to keep them safe, and we want to continue providing them with the opportunities for collaboration and education they have come to expect from our Summits," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "We are reconfiguring Summit to be held over two days to provide the community with the flexibility to participate from home while balancing other priorities."
The virtual summit will be held over two half-days on Wednesday, June 24th and Thursday, June 25th, with each date devoted to a key Cloud Foundry audience: Developers and Contributors, respectively. Cloud Foundry Foundation is collaborating with the community-elected program committee to curate the best content and format for the community.
The event will include a virtual networking area to provide an online version of face-to-face networking and digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. The Diversity Luncheon, Hands-On Labs and Community Awards will take place over the course of Summit. More details will be shared soon.
The registration fee for the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit is $50. Register for the event here.
If you would like to present a talk, the call for proposals reopens on Thursday, April 23rd and closes on Friday, May 1st.
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
