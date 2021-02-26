ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Girls, a next-gen tech think tank, announced today that it is extending the deadline for nominations for the sixth annual Cloud Girls Rising: Women to Watch Awards. Nominations are being accepted through March 15, 2021 at https://cloudgirls.org/2021-cloud-girls-awards.
The Cloud Girls Rising Awards will be given to women who have demonstrated innovation, solution-orientation and thought leadership in the cloud space in 2020 in two categories:
- Trailblazer: A seasoned female technology veteran who is paving the way for her organization, customers and industry in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions.
- Rising Star: A female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.
"The Cloud Girls Rising award was created to recognize influencers and inspire more thought leadership and momentum by women involved in the cloud space in the tech industry," said Jo Peterson, Founder of Cloud Girls and Vice President of Cloud Services at Clarify360. "We're highlighting standout performers who make an impact in the cloud space while encouraging more women to rise to the occasion and make a difference. Given the unique challenges we faced in 2020, there's more reason than ever to recognize the leadership of the women who helped make a difference in the cloud ecosystem despite unprecedented circumstances."
The awards program is open to women working across the spectrum of products, tools and technologies that make up the cloud ecosystem. Women eligible for these awards are in sales, marketing or engineering roles at a channel partner organization — agent, VAR, MSP or services provider.
To apply, visit https://cloudgirls.org/2021-cloud-girls-awards. All applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021. Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Cloud Girls Board of Directors and Advisory Council.
The winners will receive a trophy, along with announcements on the Cloud Girls' website and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.
About Cloud Girls
Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit http://www.cloudgirls.org.
Media Contact
Tamara Prazak, Cloud Girls, 720.648.1980, social@cloudgirls.org
SOURCE Cloud Girls