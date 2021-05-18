ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit female Next-Gen Tech Think Tank, announced today the winners of the sixth annual Cloud Girls Rising Awards.
The Cloud Girl Rising awards were created to honor women in the service provider, cloud provider and channel community who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in the emerging cloud space as well as to inspire more women to step forward and follow their example. This year's awards included the traditional categories of Trailblazers and Rising Stars along with the inaugural category of Visionary.
"The winners of the 2021 Cloud Girls Rising Awards are leading women in tech who stand out for driving cloud solutions at their companies, in the channel community and within the tech industry," said Cloud Girls' Co-founder Jo Peterson, Vice President of Cloud Services for Clarify360. "Each one of these standout performers has demonstrated notable leadership and innovation and will continue to be women to watch in the future. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements and all that they're doing to advance cloud and next-gen technology growth."
The winners are:
Visionary:
Sandy Carter, Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
A Visionary is a female leader who has demonstrated innovation in recognizing where the cloud and next-gen tech market is headed and is leading the ecosystem toward that vision. A Visionary is a ground breaker, willing to take risks with strategic insight into what's possible.
Trailblazers:
Jolene Langford, Owner, Athenium Technology Group
Rochelle Eichner, Global Lead Cloud Solutions Technical Team, Microsoft
Trailblazers are female technology industry veterans who are paving the way for their organizations, customers and industry in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions. They are recognized as role models and mentors to colleagues and others at work and the partner community.
Rising Stars:
Rachel Turkus, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, NetFortris
Tamara Prazak, National Channel Director, Appgate
A Rising Star is a female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.
Women eligible for Cloud Girls awards are in sales, marketing or engineering roles at a channel partner organization — agent, VAR or MSP. The winners were chosen by a judging panel of Cloud Girls from applications submitted online from February 9 to March 15, 2021. The winners were awarded trophies and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.
About Cloud Girls
Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit http://www.cloudgirls.org.
