Cloud Girls Recognizes Visionary, Trailblazers and Rising Stars in Seventh Annual Awards
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit female Next-Gen Tech Think Tank, announced today the winners of the seventh annual Cloud Girls Rising Awards.
The Cloud Girl Rising awards were created to honor women in the service provider, cloud provider and channel community who have demonstrated innovation, thought leadership and proactive solution development in the cloud and next gen tech space in 2021 as well as to inspire more women to step forward and follow their example. This year's awards were given to seven women – one Visionary, three Trailblazers and three Rising Stars.
"Our judging panel was blown away by the caliber of the nominees this year and felt we needed to expand the number of winners to recognize all of these standout performers. The seven winners of the 2022 Cloud Girls Rising Awards are exceptionally talented individuals who have demonstrated leadership and innovation driving cloud solutions at their companies, in the channel community and within the tech industry," said Cloud Girls' Co-founder Jo Peterson, Vice President of Cloud Services for Clarify360. "We're thrilled that this award recognizes and celebrates women at all stages of their career. Each one of these accomplished women has demonstrated notable innovation and leadership and will continue to be women to watch in the future. We are excited to recognize their achievements."
The winners are:
Visionary:
- Lisa Noon, Chief Operating Officer, Google at Deloitte
A Visionary is a female leader who has demonstrated innovation in recognizing where the cloud and next-gen tech market is headed and is leading the ecosystem toward that vision. A Visionary is a ground breaker, willing to take risks with strategic insight into what's possible.
Trailblazers:
- Liza Adams, Senior Vice President Marketing, Encompass Technologies
- Anupriya Ramraj, Vice President Cloud Solution Management, Unisys
- Rajashree Varma, Vice President of Alliances, Xoriant
Trailblazers are female technology industry veterans who are paving the way for their organizations, customers and industry in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions. They are recognized as role models and mentors to colleagues and others at work and the partner community.
Rising Stars:
- Cait Hasset, Director of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, Keeper Security
- Kelli McMillan, Director Global Partnerships, Five9
- Sarah Musick, Cloud Solution Architect, Intel
A Rising Star is a female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.-
Women eligible for Cloud Girls awards are in sales, marketing or engineering roles in the channel partner ecosystem — agent, VAR, MSP or services provider. The winners were chosen by a judging panel of Cloud Girls representatives from applications submitted online from December 2021 to February 2022. The winners were awarded trophies and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.
About Cloud Girls
Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit http://www.cloudgirls.org
