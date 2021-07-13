MUNICH, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software for governing Microsoft 365, today published the first in a series of essential cloud governance guides. The whitepaper "Essential Cloud Governance Planning - Declutter Microsoft 365" addresses the complex challenges around cloud sprawl and offers a defined process for keeping Microsoft 365 environments clutter-free.
For many organizations, the rollout of Microsoft Teams during the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge success, immediately engaging users and breathing life into collaboration and communication. As Microsoft 365 services adoption continues to rise, cloud sprawl becomes increasingly tough to manage and poses new governance challenges.
Microsoft 365 cloud sprawl challenges vary from rapidly growing amounts of inactive teams and groups to unused accounts belonging to external users and difficulty identifying unknown publicly shared content. In an increasingly remote-working world, this challenge is not limited to Microsoft Teams but the entire Microsoft ecosystem.
"The further our research goes into Microsoft 365 governance, the more we uncover different challenges," said Matthias Einig, author of the whitepaper and co-founder and CEO at Rencore. "Especially in the last 18 months, cloud sprawl has risen as a significant priority for organizations to manage for both business collaboration to thrive and IT to remain aware and in control of resources."
The whitepaper helps organizations in formulating a complete and effective cloud governance strategy, providing guidance in deciding on and implementing the ideal governance process. It contains a comprehensive comparison of the pros and cons of all currently available options, covering both a manual and tool-based approach, taking a deeper look into out-of-the-box tools as well as third-party tools.
To download a free copy of the whitepaper, please click here.
