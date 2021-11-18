NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The proud recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award, 2021, Cloud Maven, Inc. is thrilled to launch an automated application SMS & eFax Guru globally on Salesforce AppExchange. SMS works as an effective way for small and large organizations for customer and employee engagement. Many organizations use SMS for hunting prospects or communicating or getting feedback.
The significance of SMS and eFax is increasing in digital times. The application supports Conversational SMS, Bulk SMS, and Automated SMS and is user-friendly and cost-effective. Conversational SMS is a two-way SMS that lets the recipient respond to sender's SMS. Bulk SMS allows senders to send personalized SMS with dynamic templates to multiple recipients. It also automatically filters contacts that do not have valid numbers. Automated SMS lets the sender customize the SMS workflow and set up automated responses according to business needs. The application has a wide variety of use cases with an enormous scope to be customized that can help organizations deal with the business expertly without difficulty. SMBs can utilize it to get new customers and to retain existing customers.
For so many years, people have used traditional fax machines for communication which offers to replace papers, ink, toners, endless time, and maintenance costs. Fortunately, with SMS & eFax Guru, businesses can automate the process, send and receive eFax instantly from any Salesforce object. It supports all file formats and is HIPAA compliant.
"SMS and eFax together in one application inside Salesforce are the most effective way to personalize and automate the business process for maximum ROI," said Managing Director & CFO of Cloud Maven, Inc., Jugal Khanna.
SMS & eFax Guru helps organizations to increase reach and have instant communication with their customers. Organizations can use SMS & eFax as a single platform for sending SMS and efax. The application comes with top-notch features:
- Send personalized SMS, dynamic templates, or receive MMS quickly.
- Respond to the text without navigating to the records via SMS Inbox
- All the data will be stored inside Salesforce. Hence, it is reliable and secure.
- Send and receive SMS & eFax directly from the Salesforce1 mobile app.
- Supports SMS dashboard to overview sent and received SMS.
- SMS opt-out, dark hour, incoming alerts, and delivery receipt are some of the product's features.
Cloud Maven, Inc., a Salesforce Certified ISV Partner, is a software solution provider company based in New York, founded in 2015, with a team of dedicated and highly skilled certified software developers and digital transformation specialists who evolve, automate, and streamline services. Cloud Maven, Inc. offers its clients scalable solutions using their diverse Salesforce products without switching the platform. The application is available on Salesforce AppExchange. For more information on Cloud Maven, Inc., call +1(917) 310-3337 or visit https://cloudmaveninc.com/
