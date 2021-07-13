RALEIGH, N.C. and GENEVA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriggerMesh, a cloud native integration platform provider, today announced a strategic investment led by Cisco Investments with the participation of existing investors and others. The funds will primarily be used to expand TriggerMesh's market presence through increased marketing, sales, and product delivery initiatives. The recent investment from Cisco Investments follows TriggerMesh's original $3 million seed round raised in January of 2020 that was used to build a production-ready integration platform on Kubernetes.
Today, most businesses rely on multiple clouds, SaaS applications, and on-premises workloads. Increasingly, developers want to build applications that integrate functionality and data from all these apps, no matter where they are running. TriggerMesh enables developers to weave their polyglot cloud and on-prem environment together in real-time using cloud native approaches. This includes TriggerMesh's integration-as-code that allows cloud engineers to deploy integrations like the way they are familiar with using products like Hashicorp Terraform or AWS Cloud Formations.
"We are excited to collaborate with Cisco to bring integration into the cloud-native era," said TriggerMesh CEO and co-founder Mark R. Hinkle, "Cisco has a footprint in every enterprise and cloud and through our collaborative efforts we feel that we can provide a leading enterprise automation solution that will enable users to accelerate their digital business regardless of where their infrastructure is deployed be it on-prem or in the cloud."
Existing integration solutions are often cumbersome, requiring extensive training and expensive consulting services. TriggerMesh is innovating in this space by leveraging trends in system management like DevOps and infrastructure-as-code along with real-time streaming platforms like Apache Kafka and Apache Pulsar and emerging standards like the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's CloudEvents. TriggerMesh delivers cloud native integration on top of Kubernetes. The cloud native integration platform allows users to quickly create and easily automate real-time hybrid cloud integrations to accelerate digital transformation.
TriggerMesh helps our users break data silos and integrate a variety of cloud services and on-premises applications. These are but a few ways we helped our enterprise customers integrate, automate, and accelerate their infrastructure:
- Created data flows between legacy ERP and Salesforce.com to replace a custom-developed system and one-half an FTE to maintain it
- Helped Oracle Cloud Infrastructure users send metrics to Datadog to enable the adoption of additional cloud services
- Enabled an event-driven architecture hosted on Kubernetes at a top bank to automate their IT governance policies for near real-time reports that previously took a month to prepare.
"Cisco is laser-focused on bringing customers the automation, observability, and cloud native capabilities necessary to keep business, technology and teams connected and moving as fast as the market demands," said Kaustubh Das, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Cloud & Compute. "In a world where cloud architectures have created decentralized services and applications, our investment in TriggerMesh reflects its potential to be a crucial building block for the creation of declarative, multi-cloud, event-driven, serverless and cloud-native applications and a key accelerator to our vision for the hybrid cloud future."
About TriggerMesh
TriggerMesh enables enterprise developers to build applications that are event driven and composed of services from multiple cloud providers and on-premises systems. This modern architecture is the best way for agile businesses to deliver digital experiences customers expect and minimize infrastructure complexity. To bring today's enterprise applications into this future, the TriggerMesh cloud native integration platform, built on open-source technologies Kubernetes and Knative, ties together cloud computing, SaaS, and on-premises applications.
