NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud security solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 9.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a par impact on the cloud security solutions market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The cloud security solutions market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the BFSI segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The cloud security solutions market growth will increase by $ 9.57 billion during 2021-2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the cloud security solutions market.
- How big is the North American market?
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Identity and Access Management Market Report -The identity and access management (IAM) market has the potential to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36%.Download a free sample report now!
Human Capital Management Solutions Market Report - The human capital management (HCM) solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 12.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57%.Download a free sample report now!
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rise in demand from SMBs, and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness about cloud security solutions among end-users & threats from open-source cloud security vendors are likely to pose challenges for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud security solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud Security Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government
- Others
- Component
- Cloud IAM
- Cloud E-mail Security
- Cloud DLP
- Cloud IDS/IPS
- Cloud SIEM
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43568
Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud security solutions market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Security Solutions Market Size
- Cloud Security Solutions Market Trends
- Cloud Security Solutions Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies low cost of ownership as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Security Solutions Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud security solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud security solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud security solutions market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud security solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Cloud IAM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud e-mail security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud IDS/IPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud SIEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Imperva Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- McAfee LLC
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-security-solutions-market-in-system-software-industry--technavio-predicts-over--9-57-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--301369875.html
SOURCE Technavio