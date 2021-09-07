NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud services brokerage market has the potential to grow by USD 30.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Information Technology industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?
The cloud services brokerage market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the public segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The cloud services brokerage market growth will increase by $ 30.07 million during 2021-2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Wipro Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the cloud services brokerage market.
- How big is the APAC market?
34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the access to expertise and low IT cost will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud services brokerage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud Services Brokerage Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud services brokerage market report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends
- Cloud Services Brokerage Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Services Brokerage Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud services brokerage market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud services brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud services brokerage market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud services brokerage market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Private - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Arrow Electronics Inc.
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
