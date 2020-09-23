DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud System Management Market by component (IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), and IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM)), Deployment Model, Organization size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud System Management Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 10.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the Forecast Period.
Cloud system management solutions enable businesses to operate and monitor applications, data, and services residing in the cloud as well as on-premises. The major purpose of these solutions is to ensure that the cloud infrastructure is working optimally and accurately interacting with users and other services.
The increased need to enhance IT operations, reduce the operational cost, and monitor the applications in hybrid cloud environments are some of the key factors that drive the adoption of cloud system management solutions. Cloud management system solutions are being adopted by enterprises across diverse industry verticals, including BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies to drive the cloud system management market
Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of offices, schools, and enterprises have increased the demand for cloud solutions and services.
The cloud system management market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment has impacted positively due to the work from home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming OTT streaming services heavily as they need to stay at home amidst lockdowns.
IT Operations Management (ITOM) to help enterprises in gaining visibility across infrastructure
ITOM involves technology infrastructure components and requirements of individual applications, services, storage, networking, and connectivity elements within an enterprise. It is responsible for the smooth functioning of the infrastructure and operational environments that support the application deployment to internal and external customers, including network infrastructure, server and device management, computer operations, IT infrastructure library (ITIL) management, and help desk services to an organization. It mainly represents the tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance, and availability of the computing, networking, and application environment.
IT and ITeS vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The IT and ITeS vertical has experienced significant growth in recent years. In their constant struggle to manage the reducing margins, ITeS companies have taken several steps, such as business process and IT outsourcing, infrastructure sharing, and revenue assurance, to reduce their operating costs and increase their revenues. To ensure the effectiveness of these steps, it is important to ensure the effectiveness of the IT services supporting these steps. In the ITeS industry, cloud management is done in a complex manner where the prime focus is on the customer's needs rather than the businesses.
Cloud system management solutions are helping organizations' IT to mature to the level of IT governance aligned with the overall corporate strategy, which would further drive business performance. Hence, it is important to have an effective cloud ITSM framework to satisfy the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, the increased use of smartphones and tablets across organizations has enabled employees to work remotely.
North America to hold the largest market size and the Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud system management solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud system management solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt cloud system management solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cloud System Management Market
4.2 Market: by Component, 2020 VS 2025
4.3 Market: by Deployment Model, 2020 VS 2025
4.4 Market: by Vertical, 2020 VS 2025
4.5 Market Regional Scenario, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Facilitating Simplified Management of Complex and Heterogeneous Cloud Environments
5.2.1.2 Emergence of Ai-Enabled Tools in IT Operations
5.2.1.3 Shifting Workloads of Enterprises Toward Cloud Environments
5.2.1.4 Increasing End-To-End Business Application Assurance and Uptime
5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies Across Enterprises of Different Industry Verticals
5.2.1.6 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Utility Solutions and Services Due to COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cloud Cyberattacks and Security Breach Incidents
5.2.2.2 Difficulties Involved in Application Portability
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Aiops Technology
5.2.3.2 Proactive Investments by Enterprises in Cloud-Based Models
5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Outbreak to Foster Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Expertise Among Enterprises to Utilize Cloud System Management Solutions
5.2.4.2 Increasing Number of Changes in IT Operations
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.6.2 Analytics
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Case Study 1
5.9.2 Case Study 2
5.9.3 Case Study 3
6 Cloud System Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 IT Operations Management
6.3 IT Service Management
6.4 IT Automation and Configuration Management
7 Cloud System Management Market, by Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Cloud System Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Cloud System Management Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Telecommunications
9.4 IT and ITeS
9.5 Government and Public Sector
9.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.7 Manufacturing
9.8 Energy and Utilities
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.10 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.11 Others
10 Cloud System Management Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.5 Key Market Developments
11.5.1 New Product Launches
11.5.2 Acquisitions
11.5.3 Partnerships
11.5.4 Business Expansions
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.2.4 Others
12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
12.4 Company Profiles
12.4.1 VMware
12.4.2 Microsoft
12.4.3 IBM
12.4.4 Cisco
12.4.5 BMC Software
12.4.6 New Relic
12.4.7 Splunk
12.4.8 Servicenow
12.4.9 Dynatrace
12.4.10 Datadog
12.4.11 Micro Focus
12.4.12 Oracle
12.4.13 Broadcom
12.4.14 Aws
12.4.15 Flexera
12.4.16 Sciencelogic
12.4.17 Puppet
12.4.18 HPE
12.4.19 Turbonomic
12.4.20 Apptio
12.4.21 Chef
12.4.22 Densify
12.4.23 Riverbed
12.4.24 Google
12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix,2020
12.7 Startup/SME Profiles
12.7.1 Cloudbolt Software
12.7.2 Divvycloud
12.7.3 Bunnyshell
12.7.4 Torii
12.7.5 Cohesity
12.7.6 Gorillastack
12.7.7 Antsle
12.8 Right to Win
