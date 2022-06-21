Cloud Wars Expo Offers Free Tickets to Help Combat Inflation & Recession

Cloud Wars Expo Offers Free Tickets to Help Combat Inflation & Recession

 By Dynamic Communities

Cloud Wars Expo at Moscone Center June 28-30 is offering free passes to keynotes, expo hall and education sessions.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, a content, analyst, and event company for business & technology professionals, announced today that Cloud Wars Expo, running June 28-30 at Moscone Center in San Francisco CA, is offering free passes to help manage rising inflation and fears of a recession.

Cloud Wars Expo features more than 100 speakers delivering almost 40-hours of education-based conference programming on cloud, AI, cybersecurity, data modernization, digital transformation, the metaverse and more, all focused on guiding business and technology professionals through the biggest cloud decisions impacting their business. 

"We are a first year cloud event on a big mission with amazing support from the largest cloud companies on the planet," said John Siefert, CEO of Cloud Wars parent company Dynamic Communities, "And based on these uncertain economic times we have decided to forego profit and offer free passes to Cloud Wars Expo for business and technology professionals working their tails off."

The free passes include keynotes, fireside chats, meals, receptions, expo hall programming and immersive cloud "battleground" events where the biggest cloud vendors in the world compete by answering questions created by IT and Business professionals.

Tuesday June 28
  • Luncheon Fireside Chat: Saving $40M in IT Costs with IBM's Howard Boville
  • Cloud Database Battleground: Featuring Oracle, Redis, Cockroach Labs
  • Welcome Reception & Fireside Chat: SAP's Julia White on Cloud Innovation
Wednesday June 29
  • Breakfast Keynote: Microsoft's Rosie Mastrandrea on Sustainability Cloud
  • Luncheon Keynote: UC Berkeley's Luyi Yang on Optimizing our Digital Future 
  • Fireside Chat: GOYA Foods CIO Suvajit Basu on Supply Chain Strategy
  • Fireside Chat: Workday Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri on Business with a Soul
  • Expo Hall: Innovation Path, Vendor Presentations & Receptions
Thursday June 30
  • Breakfast Keynote: Oracle's Mike Sicilia on Industry Clouds
  • Industry Cloud Battlegrounds: 4-hour immersive sessions per industry:
    • Retail: Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP
    • Manufacturing: Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, SAP
    • Financial Services: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google Cloud, SAP, Workday
    • Public Sector: SAP, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle
    • Hospitality: Workday, Oracle, Google Cloud Microsoft
    • Healthcare: Oracle (Cerner), Microsoft, Workday, Google Cloud
  • Luncheon Keynote: Christopher Lochhead on Digital Natives Killing the S&P 500
  • Fireside Chat June 30: Leadership in Uncertain Times with CIO Christian Anschuetz
  • Expo Hall: Center Stage Interviews & Innovation Path Winner Cocktail Reception

"At Cloud Wars we believe this is an incredible time to reimagine business models that are cloud enabled, AI empowered and optimized with human ingenuity," said Cloud Wars Founder Bob Evans," and we want to eliminate any obstacles keeping the hardworking men and women of IT and business from joining us to explore and discover the outstanding agenda we have created with our Acceleration Economy Analysts and Cloud Wars sponsors."

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is a content, event, analyst and user driven company that is redefining expectations for business and technology professionals through the Acceleration Economy Analyst Network and the User Group Expert Network (UGEN) digital media platforms and one of a kind physical events including Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem and Cloud Wars Expo, the for CXO, by CXO business technology summit.

Press Contact

Tom Smith 

716-445-2059 

https://cloudwarsexpo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-wars-expo-offers-free-tickets-to-help-combat-inflation--recession-301571478.html

SOURCE Dynamic Communities

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.