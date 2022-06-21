Cloud Wars Expo Offers Free Tickets to Help Combat Inflation & Recession

Cloud Wars Expo at Moscone Center June 28-30 is offering free passes to keynotes, expo hall and education sessions.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, a content, analyst, and event company for business & technology professionals, announced today that Cloud Wars Expo, running June 28-30 at Moscone Center in San Francisco CA, is offering free passes to help manage rising inflation and fears of a recession.
Cloud Wars Expo features more than 100 speakers delivering almost 40-hours of education-based conference programming on cloud, AI, cybersecurity, data modernization, digital transformation, the metaverse and more, all focused on guiding business and technology professionals through the biggest cloud decisions impacting their business.
"We are a first year cloud event on a big mission with amazing support from the largest cloud companies on the planet," said John Siefert, CEO of Cloud Wars parent company Dynamic Communities, "And based on these uncertain economic times we have decided to forego profit and offer free passes to Cloud Wars Expo for business and technology professionals working their tails off."
The free passes include keynotes, fireside chats, meals, receptions, expo hall programming and immersive cloud "battleground" events where the biggest cloud vendors in the world compete by answering questions created by IT and Business professionals.
- Luncheon Fireside Chat: Saving $40M in IT Costs with IBM's Howard Boville
- Cloud Database Battleground: Featuring Oracle, Redis, Cockroach Labs
- Welcome Reception & Fireside Chat: SAP's Julia White on Cloud Innovation
- Breakfast Keynote: Microsoft's Rosie Mastrandrea on Sustainability Cloud
- Luncheon Keynote: UC Berkeley's Luyi Yang on Optimizing our Digital Future
- Fireside Chat: GOYA Foods CIO Suvajit Basu on Supply Chain Strategy
- Fireside Chat: Workday Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri on Business with a Soul
- Expo Hall: Innovation Path, Vendor Presentations & Receptions
- Breakfast Keynote: Oracle's Mike Sicilia on Industry Clouds
- Industry Cloud Battlegrounds: 4-hour immersive sessions per industry:
- Retail: Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP
- Manufacturing: Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, SAP
- Financial Services: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google Cloud, SAP, Workday
- Public Sector: SAP, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle
- Hospitality: Workday, Oracle, Google Cloud Microsoft
- Healthcare: Oracle (Cerner), Microsoft, Workday, Google Cloud
- Luncheon Keynote: Christopher Lochhead on Digital Natives Killing the S&P 500
- Fireside Chat June 30: Leadership in Uncertain Times with CIO Christian Anschuetz
- Expo Hall: Center Stage Interviews & Innovation Path Winner Cocktail Reception
"At Cloud Wars we believe this is an incredible time to reimagine business models that are cloud enabled, AI empowered and optimized with human ingenuity," said Cloud Wars Founder Bob Evans," and we want to eliminate any obstacles keeping the hardworking men and women of IT and business from joining us to explore and discover the outstanding agenda we have created with our Acceleration Economy Analysts and Cloud Wars sponsors."
About Dynamic Communities
Dynamic Communities is a content, event, analyst and user driven company that is redefining expectations for business and technology professionals through the Acceleration Economy Analyst Network and the User Group Expert Network (UGEN) digital media platforms and one of a kind physical events including Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem and Cloud Wars Expo, the for CXO, by CXO business technology summit.
Press Contact
Tom Smith
716-445-2059
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-wars-expo-offers-free-tickets-to-help-combat-inflation--recession-301571478.html
SOURCE Dynamic Communities