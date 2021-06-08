NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location marketing solutions, announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
Cloud4Wi's innovative location-based marketing solution helps companies fill the offline gap of the digital customer journey with location-based marketing capabilities. With Cloud4Wi, companies can collect customer contacts on-site and shed light on their offline behaviors. This way companies gain a 360-degree view of their customers and can connect with them at the right moment (at the right time and place) via the right channel; ultimately yielding high conversion rates and optimizing marketing spend.
Cloud4Wi enables companies to get to know customers – both existing and potential – that are visiting their physical locations. More specifically, Cloud4Wi gathers and detects:
- Customer contacts, including name, email, phone number, age, and gender.
- Customer offline behaviors, such as locations visited, date of each visit and related dwell time.
Everything is implemented according to the client's company requirements and in compliance with all privacy regulations – including GDPR and CCPA. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.
Finally, Cloud4Wi is now integrated to feed data seamlessly and in real time to an existing HubSpot account! By combining the two platforms, companies can gain a 360-degree view of their customers to trigger two-way, real-time engagement that matters, consistently across the entire journey.
"Connecting with our customers after their visits in our locations is crucial to build a long-lasting relationship with them," said Alessandro Braga, CDO at Talent Garden. "With Cloud4Wi, we are able to feed our HubSpot account with valuable contacts from customers that have opted-in, ultimately allowing us to reach them when it matters the most."
"Integrating with HubSpot is a big deal for us: it validates our role as a pioneer in location-based marketing," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "Given HubSpot's outstanding success in the marketing automation space, we are proud and excited to have achieved this integration, and look forward to continuing providing our clients with the best options within our marketing technology ecosystem."
About Cloud4Wi:
Cloud4Wi is a location-based marketing solution that enables companies to fill the offline gap of the digital customer journey. Using customer offline data, Cloud4Wi empowers one-to-one relationships with customers by delivering perfectly-tailored communications at the right moment. With a 10x faster data collection and +30% lift in click-through rate, location-based marketing drives results in todays' new normal. Leading global companies rely on Cloud4Wi. These include Armani, BAC Credomatic, Burger King, Campari, Carmila, Diamonds International, Drogasil, Gruppo FS Italiane, Herschend Family Entertainment, Klepierre, Kudu, Lacoste, Loro Piana, Moncler, New York Botanical Garden, Prada Group, Talent Garden, The Cordish Companies and Valentino. To learn more about Cloud4Wi, please visit the website at http://www.cloud4wi.com
