NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud4Wi, a leading provider of location marketing solutions, today announced that Gartner has identified Cloud4Wi as a Representative Vendor for the fourth time in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Indoor Location Application Platforms" report. (1)
Cloud4Wi's innovative location-based marketing solution, designed around the customer according to their "new normal" needs, enables companies to fill the offline gap of the digital customer journey. With Cloud4Wi, companies can collect customer profiles, shed light on their offline behaviors, and perfectly connect with them at the right moment — at the right time and place — through the right channel.
"Cloud4Wi is the essential link between the offline world and the digital customer journey that companies are crafting to remain competitive, disrupt and not get disrupted in this new normal." said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and co-founder at Cloud4Wi. "We are a pioneer in location-based marketing and we feel that our inclusion in Gartner Market Guide for the fourth time is a great validation to our innovation and reinforces why the world's best-known brands rely on Cloud4Wi to connect with customers in a new way."
About Cloud4Wi
Cloud4Wi is a location-based marketing solution that enables companies to fill the offline gap of the digital customer journey.
Using customer offline data, Cloud4Wi empowers one-to-one relationships with customers by delivering perfectly-tailored communications at the right moment.
With a 10x faster data collection and +30% lift in click-through rate, location-based marketing drive results in today's new normal.
Leading global companies rely on Cloud4Wi. These include Armani, BAC Credomatic, Burger King, Campari, Carmila, Diamonds International, Drogasil, Gruppo FS Italiane, Herschend Family Entertainment, Klepierre, Kudu, Lacoste, Loro Piana, Moncler, New York Botanical Garden, Prada Group, Talent Garden, The Cordish Companies and Valentino.
To learn more about Cloud4Wi, please visit the website at http://www.cloud4wi.com.
