NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, today announced the availability of Cloud4Wi in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cloud4Wi clients can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Cloud4Wi helps companies fill the offline gap of the digital customer journey with location marketing capabilities. With Cloud4Wi, companies can collect customer profiles and shed light on their offline behaviors. This way companies can gain a 360-degree customer view and perfectly connect with customers at the right moment (the right time and place) via the right channel, yielding high conversion rates and optimizing marketing spend.
"Customer insights are a cornerstone for Campari's journey towards data-driven marketing" said Chad Niemuth, Vice President Global IT – Marketing and Sales at Campari Group. "Cloud4Wi's solution enables us to collect profiles with opt-ins data from bartender- and consumer-focused events."
"We are thrilled to be part of Microsoft Azure Marketplace" said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "With Cloud4Wi, companies can connect with customers in a new way and drive results in today's new normal by gaining access to untapped customer offline data."
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Cloud4Wi to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Cloud4Wi
Cloud4Wi is changing the way companies connect with customers. Our comprehensive location-based marketing platform is the ultimate tool for filling the offline gap of the digital customer journey, allowing companies to drive loyalty and revenue. Using customer offline data, our proprietary platform sends perfectly targeted messages to the right customers at the right moment - at the right time and place. Leading innovative companies including Burger King, Campari Group, Carmila (Carrefour Group), Guess, The Cordish Companies, Valentino, and many others, rely on Cloud4Wi to drive performance, seeing strong results as +30% click-through rates and +30x ROI. Cloud4Wi is headquartered in New York with offices in San Francisco, Pisa and Milan.
Media Contact
Elena Briola, Cloud4Wi, 3472968790, ebriola@cloud4wi.com
SOURCE Cloud4Wi