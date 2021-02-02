NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud4Wi, the industry's leader in location-based customer insights technology, today announced that it has joined the Wireless Broadband Alliance as an implementer member.
The WBA is driving seamless, interoperable WiFi service experiences via industry collaboration between operators and technology companies. Recently, WBA launched the OpenRoaming™ initiative with the main goal of creating an open framework to connect billions of users and things to millions of WiFi networks globally.
"I would like to welcome Cloud4Wi back to the WBA and congratulate them on joining the OpenRoaming™ federation which is creating a world where WiFi users will be able to move seamlessly and securely from one WiFi network to another without registering or signing in. As a global wireless industry standard, WBA OpenRoaming™ improves WiFi services, increasing security and privacy - making life easier for users, and more efficient for the global mobile and WiFi ecosystem," said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO at WBA.
Cloud4Wi's choice to join the OpenRoaming™ working group was a natural next step for the company. Cloud4Wi has always closely followed industry standards and best practices to help businesses and organizations deliver an innovative seamless, and secure WiFi experience that creates value for all stakeholders – in compliance with privacy regulations – without adding any complexity. WBA's OpenRoaming™ initiative perfectly matches Cloud4Wi's mission.
"We are proud to announce Cloud4Wi's return to the Wireless Broadband Alliance, and look forward with great excitement to what we believe to be a defining year in the development of a seamless wireless ecosystem," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded players in the industry to improve the interoperability of WiFi services, thus bolstering the satisfaction of our clients and theirs to follow."
About Cloud4Wi
Cloud4Wi is a location-based customer insights solution that enables businesses and organizations to seamlessly and safely collect, analyze and act on customer data.
Using real-time behavioral insights, Cloud4Wi empowers one-to-one relationships with customers by delivering perfectly-tailored communications at the right moment.
With a 10x faster data collection and +30% lift in click-through rate, location-based customer insights drive results in today's new normal.
Leading global companies rely on Cloud4Wi. They include Armani, BAC Credomatic, Burger King, Campari, Carmila, Diamonds International, First Trust, Gruppo FS Italiane, Herschend Family Entertainment, Klepierre, Kudu, Lacoste, Loro Piana, MaxMara, New York Botanical Garden, Prada Group, Talent Garden, The Cordish Companies and Valentino.
To learn more about Cloud4Wi, please visit the website at http://www.cloud4wi.com.
About the Wireless Broadband Alliance
Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA's mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies.
WBA work areas include advocacy, industry guidelines, trials and certification. Its key programs include OpenRoaming, NextGen Wi-Fi, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability, Roaming and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities. WBA's membership is comprised of major operators, identity providers and leading technology companies, including BAI Communications, CommScope. Facebook, HPE Aruba, Nokia, Orange, Qualcomm, Rogers, Samsung, Shaw, Swisscom, Softbank, Telstra, Telus and T-Mobile US.
The WBA Board includes AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, GlobalReach Technology, Google, Intel, KT Corporation, Reliance Jio, SK Telecom and Viasat. For a complete list of current WBA members, click here.
