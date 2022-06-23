Cloud5's Virtual Guest Services solution, powered by BluIP®, is designed to help hotels combat today's staffing constraints, reduce costs, and maintain high levels of guest satisfaction.
CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, has today launched a new service offering, Virtual Guest Services (VGS). VGS is designed to offload in-bound and/or in-house guest calls from hotel front desk and PBX staff, so they can focus more attention on high-value, in-person guest interactions.
VGS leverages a two-pronged approach to answer, filter and redirect guest calls and requests. First, VGS uses automation and AI to dynamically assist on-premise and in-bound call handling, significantly reducing call abandonment rates and successfully offloading up to 50% of calls from front desk and PBX staff. This component of VGS is powered by BluIP Inc., a leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. For hotels, this means more calls answered, less call wait time and more guest requests fulfilled without the need to hire additional full-time employees. This last point is critical as the industry still lags in post-pandemic hiring levels and faces the toughest staffing challenges and costs in decades.
The second prong of this solution is its capacity to redirect calls that need human interaction to a live agent so that hotels are not missing key revenue or upsell opportunities and guests experience human-to-human responses when requested. VGS can be integrated with a property's existing call handling center (whether it be internal, external, or outsourced) to provide targeted human-to-human interactions that drive conversions and guest satisfaction even more deeply. For hotels that do not already have an existing call center, Cloud5's award-winning Contact Center can provide support for overflow and after-hours calls. This is a differentiating factor in the VGS solution as no other provider in the industry can offer this level of dynamic call handling with both AI-powered virtual agents and highly trained, highly personalized live agents.
"BluIP® is excited to be partnering with Cloud5 Communication's Virtual Guest Services (VGS) with our AIVA Connect™ Platform. We look forward to being part of the VGS solution that addresses the industry's labor challenges", said Armen Martirosyan, CEO of BluIP®. "Their decades-long experience in hospitality and industry-leading contact center makes them a perfect partner to help us continue our expansion within this market swiftly and effectively."
"We know how hard it is to hire in today's hospitality environment," said Mark Holzberg, President and CEO of Cloud5 Communications. "That's why our focus as a company in 2022 is helping customers bridge the gap – whether it's with increased IT support, upgraded networks to meet the evolving demands of travelers, or new AI-powered offerings, like VGS, which combines automation with what is already a core competency – the live agents in our contact center - to support positive guest interactions and experiences."
For more information about Cloud5's VGS solution, visit https://cloud5.com/managed-it-services/virtual-guest-services/.
About Cloud5 Communications
Cloud5 is the leading communications technology and services provider to customer-
centric brands across the Americas. The company's fast, reliable Internet solutions and flexible voice systems enhance the guest experience and resident satisfaction at more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities. Cloud5's award-winning Contact Center combines innovation with skilled agents to deliver sales and service that add value across any channel. The company's comprehensive Managed IT services include Vendor Management, Dispatch & Onsite Support, Help Desk Support, Virtual Guest Services and more to help customers control operating costs and free up internal resources. For more information visit cloud5.com or call 877.241.2516.
About BluIP
BluIP is a global telecommunications provider and software development company that delivers and supports enterprise solutions for vertical industries such as, Large Enterprise, Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, Retail, and Education. Its solution portfolio includes Cloud PBX, Cloud Contact Center, SIP Trunking, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Agents with Automation Integrations and Enhanced Cloud Calling Solutions integrating with Microsoft Teams.
To learn more, visit http://www.bluip.com
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
