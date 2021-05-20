CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudbakers, a Premier Partner & MSP of Google Cloud, announces its Delivery Verified status with Looker, a leading data analytics solution within Google Cloud. Any Delivery Verified Looker partner must have successfully deployed Looker in multiple enterprise projects in order to qualify for this designation. As such, "Delivery Verified" means you can count on Cloudbakers to add lasting value from data pipelines and LookML transformations to visualizations in any organization with Looker.
Cloudbakers was an early adopter of Looker, having first worked with the product in 2018 before it was acquired by Google in 2020. Looker has always fit right in with Cloudbakers' desire to empower clients' entire organizations with user-friendly visualizations and data transformations. It's one thing to create a solid data architecture but it's another thing to unlock and expose truly useful insights that drive informed business decisions every day at all levels of an organization.
"Looker is unique software within the BI and analytics ecosystems because of its LookML modeling layer, which allows you to programmatically define your business KPIs. This creates a unified and centralized source of truth that all areas of the business can refer to. Our goal at Cloudbakers is to bring this extremely powerful IT solution to our clients who want to nurture a culture of data-driven decision making," says Claire Salling, Director of Data & Application Modernization.
About Looker
Looker is a business intelligence (BI) software and big data analytics platform that helps you explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics easily. https://looker.com
About Cloudbakers
Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that has been helping organizations successfully migrate, modernize and adopt cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of only a few Google Cloud Premier Partners, our mix of 50% tech skills and 50% people skills means we bring together custom solutions and side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technology is a difference maker for any business– that's what Cloudbakers is here to help with. https://www.cloudbakers.com
