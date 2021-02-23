CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudbakers, a Google Premier Partner and cloud consultancy made two strategic hires in February 2021: Chris Resch will join as the General Manager of Cloudbakers' Google Cloud Practice, and Ben Kessler will join as the Chief Financial Officer.
Both Chris and Ben are seasoned veterans with broad experience in cloud computing and building scaled professional services organizations. Chris most recently helped cloud consultancy 2nd Watch scale where he led Sales and Professional Services. Previously, Resch was Practice Manager at Amazon Web Services, responsible for some of the first enterprise migrations to the public cloud.
Ben comes to Cloudbakers from 7Summits, where he helped build one of the nation's largest independent Salesforce consultancies and led Finance, HR/Recruiting, and Operations. Before 7Summits, Kessler worked for McKinsey & Company and Lincoln International.
Both executives have a track record of dynamic leadership and inclusion while helping cloud consultancies scale rapidly and effectively.
"I am humbled to join Cloudbakers at this incredible inflection point of strategic growth for the firm. Cloudbakers' highly talented team, expanding offering set, and the tailwinds of Google Cloud Platform present the tremendous opportunity of building a great business, bringing significant value to each of our customers, and creating a lighthouse for technical, sales, and delivery talent within the GCP ecosystem," said Kessler.
"I have been very fortunate to have participated in the rapid adoption of Public Cloud since the early days. What began as a means to migrate traditional data centers has quickly become a critical business differentiator and economic enabler," said Resch. "Cloudbakers is uniquely positioned to help our customers achieve better business results through our focus, expertise, and partnership with Google Cloud."
These strategic expansion positions will both report directly to Mitch Greenwald, CEO & Founder of Cloudbakers. "Chris and Ben are exactly the high-caliber additions to our star-studded team that we want take us to the next level. I'm both honored and delighted that they decided to join us in continuing this fantastic journey from a bootstrapped startup 10 years ago to becoming the true north-star cloud consultancy in the US," said Greenwald.
About Cloudbakers
Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that has been helping organizations successfully migrate, modernize and adopt cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of only a few Google Cloud Premier Partners, our mix of 50% tech skills and 50% people skills means we bring together custom solutions and side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technology is a difference maker for any business– that's what Cloudbakers is here to help with. https://www.cloudbakers.com
Media Contact
Joel Hughes, Cloudbakers LLC, 312-280-6838, care@cloudbakers.com
SOURCE Cloudbakers LLC