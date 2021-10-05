DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudbakers | Qwinix, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, announced today it has achieved the Cloud Migration Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.
Specializations from the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are the highest technical designation a partner can achieve. The program provides Google Cloud customers with qualified partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.
Partners with the Cloud Migration Specialization have successfully built foundational architectures and then migrated a significant number of customer workloads from either on-premises or other spot providers to Google Cloud.
"The team is proud to add another specialization to our roster," said Chris Resch, General Manager, Google Cloud Platform Practice at Cloudbakers | Qwinix. "It shows how committed we are to providing our customers the greatest value from their cloud investment."
Cloudbakers | Qwinix has also earned Data Analytics, Infrastructure, Workplace Transformation Enterprise, and Application Development specializations.
About Cloudbakers | Qwinix
In 2021, Cloudbakers and Qwinix joined forces to build one of the largest professional service-focused Google Cloud Premier Partners. With a dedication to engineering excellence and Managed Services distinction, we offer an end-to-end experience for both Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform.
