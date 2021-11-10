CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google Cloud Premier Partner Cloudbakers/Qwinix announces the launch of Cloudbakers University, an online, on-demand learning environment for Google Workspace users in large and midsize enterprises. The self-paced program includes a wide variety of educational courses, instructional videos, practice activities and questionnaires built by Google Cloud experts and geared toward novice and advanced Workspace users.
Google Workspace is the world's most popular enterprise collaboration platform, with over three billion users worldwide. Originally known as Google Apps and later G Suite, Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, including Gmail, Contacts, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Forms, Slides and Drive. Google Cloud grew its share of the productivity software market to 10.3% in 2020, according to Gartner. Getting users trained on the system is key to its continued growth.
That's where Cloudbakers University comes in. Cost efficient and convenient, the learning forum includes Advanced and Essential-level courses in everything from Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides to Meet, Chat and Security. Workspace customers can choose from bundled or standalone courses, and enterprise rates are available for company-wide learning. Managers can view course analytics in areas such as learner engagement and content confidence. In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Cloudbakers/Qwinix is offering its Workspace Security training course for free through November.
"Our clients have asked for tools that make it easier for Workspace users to develop their skills, and Cloudbakers University is the most comprehensive collection of Workspace learning assets in the industry," said Katie Bodell, GM of SaaS at Cloudbakers/Qwinix. "Thanks to our engagement metrics we're already seeing a marked increase in end-user confidence with Workspace tools. Whether you're onboarding new employees or training current ones, Cloudbakers University is the best way to develop Workspace power users."
About Cloudbakers/Qwinix
Cloudbakers and Qwinix Technologies merged in May 2021 to create one of the largest Google Cloud partners in the world. The combined entity offers a wide range of professional and managed services to large and midmarket enterprises, including data, application and infrastructure modernization, change management and Google Workspace migration. More information can be found at Cloudbakers.com and Qwinix.io.
Media Contact
Kevin Wolf, TGPR, (650) 483-1552, kevin@tgprllc.com
