CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Google Cloud Premier Partner, Cloudbakers, is excited to announce an expansion of their Google Cloud professional services offerings with Managed Cloud Optimization. This new offering adds resilience, security, sustainability, and cost savings to any Google Cloud Platform client in a rapidly deployable, turnkey package.
The past few years have seen explosive growth in the adoption of cloud services, and Google Cloud has emerged as one of the most rapidly adopted platforms. However, companies adopting cloud commonly need guidance with regard to cost containment, lack of visibility, and performance tuning often arising from these migrations.
"As we support customers on Google Cloud, we are actively exploring ways to optimize their cloud investment from a cost and technical perspective," says Chris Resch, GM of Google Cloud at Cloudbakers. "Cost governance and optimization are key components to meeting business objectives and Cloudbakers is all-in on helping our mutual customers gain actionable insight and support to maximize their Google Cloud environments."
Cloudbakers' Managed Cloud Optimization service empowers its customers to regain control over their cloud environments and make the most of their investments. How does it work? First, the customer gains visibility into their cloud finances using leading-edge, intuitive tools. These tools are offered through a partnership with Ternary.app, combined with cloud economists' insights from having one foot in the business and one foot in the technology stack. Next, we establish new routines for connecting technical services to business units, giving finance departments the information they need in a form they expect. Along the way, our engineers ease the customer's IT burden by bringing specialized expertise in Google Cloud to incident response, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, and implementation of cloud-native technologies.
Cloudbakers' clients agree: "Working with Cloudbakers has given me not only visibility into our GCP resources, but also the language and a message for talking to our leadership about return on investment and the impact of new projects on our company's success," said Johnny Hernandez, Director of IT Infrastructure Systems and Support at PharmaCann. "I can anticipate what I could be asked and show them an up-to-date financial view to answer any questions. Cloudbakers' approach of empowering us to manage our GCP both technically and financially has been a game changer."
About Cloudbakers
Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that has been helping organizations successfully migrate, modernize and adopt cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of only a few Google Cloud Premier Partners, our mix of 50% tech skills and 50% people skills means we bring together custom solutions and side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technology is a difference maker for any business– that's what Cloudbakers is here to help with. https://www.cloudbakers.com
Media Contact
Joel Hughes, Cloudbakers, 312-380-6838, joel@cloudbakers.com
SOURCE Cloudbakers