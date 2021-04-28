PRINCETON, N.J., Apr. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Daddy Inc., an AWS - cloud native, world's most secure backup and disaster recovery platform for AWS, unveils Cloud Daddy Secure Backup (CDSB) 3.0 today with multiple enhancements.
- Zero EBS Snapshots
In release 3.0, you can store all restore points in AWS S3 Archive without any expensive EBS snapshots.
- On-premise Backup Enhancements
Hyper-V and ESXi host / VM statistics have been added to the infrastructure dashboard. This enhancement provides on premise infrastructure statistics in addition to your AWS based infrastructure.
- Job cost calculation for on-prem Hyper-V / ESXi backups has been implemented.
- AWS Backup/Restore for AWS FSx
In CDSB 3.0, Backup / Restore for AWS FSx is now also supported through the CDSB UI.
- New AWS Regions Support
The AWS Global Infrastructure continues to expand. The latest AWS regions of Asia Pacific (Osaka), Africa (Cape Town) and Europe (Milan) are supported in CDSB 3.0.
- GP3 EBS Volumes Support
Next-generation gp3 SSD volumes for Amazon EBS are supported in CDSB backups in release 3.0. These volumes enable customers to provision performance independent of storage capacity and provides up to 20% lower price-point per GB than gp2 volumes.
- Free Version Extension
In release 3.0, you can back up 10 EC2 instances in Cloud Daddy Secure Backup Free edition.
About Cloud Daddy
Founded by cloud and cyber security experts, Cloud Daddy https://www.clouddaddy.com offers the world's most secure backup and disaster recovery platform for AWS. Cloud Daddy offers AWS customers of any size and location the most feature-rich solution for protecting and managing data across the spectrum of public, private, government, and hybrid cloud. Cloud Daddy has been named the 2019 Gold Winner of the Info Security Products Guide Security Excellence Award for Backup and Restoration. Cloud Daddy Secure Backup was awarded the Bronze by Cyber Security Excellence Awards in the Cloud Security category. Cloud Daddy is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, and is an Amazon Technology Partner.
