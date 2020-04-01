SAN JOSE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClouDhiti today announces the launch of its AI Apps with the aim to empower online retailers, especially small and medium businesses (SMBs), with AI capabilities. With these five new apps, all available on the ClouDhiti Marketplace, SMBs don't have to hire expensive technical developers or buy software that they don't understand nor know how to operate.
One of the five new AI Apps generally available on the ClouDhiti Marketplace is the AI Chatbot App. The AI Chatbots are ready-embedded with cognitive and natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities to be able to conduct human-like conversations with site visitors, generate higher engagement levels and convert them into buyers - all without the need of any human sales and/or customer services associates.
SMBs can also try out the Shopify Store AI Analytics App. This app analyzes product purchases, inventory data and customer transactions to provide AI-based actionable insights and recommendations to boost sales and craft marketing strategies.
Two versions of the AI Anomaly Detection App are available for online and Shopify stores. By using anomaly detection in web server logs and Shopify store logs, these apps can identify potential threats and fraudulent activities and operational issues and alert the store owner accordingly with recommendations for possible next steps.
AI Apps can be customized to customers' exact business requirements, and ClouDhiti's seasoned technical team are available around the clock to support.
"I decided to employ the Syra AI Chatbot on our website to enhance the customer experience in a variety of ways, including answering questions about the menu, helping site visitors place orders, and to participate in our promotions," said Rick Richman Founder of Firepie, a high-speed pizza delivery food-tech concept in San Francisco.
Mike Habib, an IRS-licensed enrolled agent providing nationwide tax representation services, based in Los Angeles, is one of those leaders: "I decided to deploy the AI Chatbot on my website to engage site visitors and generate leads," he said.
"We are extremely excited to be able to offer SMBs the opportunity to leverage AI and its capabilities in ways that would be otherwise either be extremely costly or simply impossible for many of them," said Aparajeeta Das, Founder and CEO at ClouDhiti. "With our five AI Apps, small businesses can have access to valuable insights and build customer relationships as if they were a large enterprise."
About ClouDhiti
ClouDhiti is the world's first marketplace for AI Apps which bring the powers of AI into the hands of SMBs.
